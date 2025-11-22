Marjorie Taylor Greene: All on MTG's ex-husband Perry Greene and their children

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene announced on Friday that she will resign from the House of Representatives, effective January 5, following a dramatic falling out with President Donald Trump. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., announced on Friday that she will resign from the House of Representatives.(AP)

Greene, a Republican from Georgia, was once one of Trump’s closest allies and a vocal supporter of his “America First” agenda. However, tensions between the two escalated in recent months over the release of government files related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and other matters.

In a 10-minute video posted on social media, Greene said, "I have too much self-respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms."

She added, "I refuse to be a battered wife hoping it all goes away and gets better."

In response, Trump told ABC News that Greene’s resignation was "great news for the country. It's great."

Marjorie Taylor Greene Family

Marjorie Taylor Greene married Perry Greene in 1995 while in college. He is the owner of Taylor Commercial, a construction and contracting company based in Alpharetta, Georgia. The couple divorced in September 2022 after 27 years of marriage, with Perry Greene describing their relationship as "irretrievably broken."

The couple has three children: Lauren Greene, Derek Greene, and Taylor Greene.

In May 2020, Greene shared a photo on Facebook with her son Derek, writing: "Thankful to have my son, Derek, helping me out on the campaign trail! And our dog, Snickers, too."

Following MTG's resignation announcement, her daughter Lauren wrote on X, "One of a kind Congresswoman. Forever will be so proud of my mom MTG. 110% on America First, American Only."

Who is Brian Glenn, Marjorie Taylor Greene's Boyfriend?

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been dating Brian Glenn since 2023. He is the director of programming and Chief White House Correspondent for Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN).