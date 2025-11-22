Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene resigns after fallout over Epstein scandal: ‘Standing up for American women…’

US Rep. and once one of the key allies of President Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, announced her resignation from the House of Representatives. “I will be resigning from office with my last day being January 5, 2026,” Greene said.(Bloomberg)

This comes after her fallout with Trump over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, among a host of other issues.

“I will be resigning from office with my last day being January 5, 2026,” Greene said. She said she was “called a traitor” for standing up for women who were “raped” and “trafficked” by “rich powerful men.”

“Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for,” she said.

Trump had called Greene a “traitor” and "wacky", while also saying that he would endorse a challenger against her when she ran for reelection.

Rep Greene of Georgia, once a supporter of Trump, later became a critic. In a video posted online, she said she had always been “despised in Washington, D.C., and just never fit in.”

‘Loyalty should be a two-way street,' says Greene while announcing resignation

While announcing her resignation, Greene also said that “loyalty should be a two-way street”, while adding that it was “unfair and wrong” that Trump had attacked her over some disagreements.

'…We should be able to vote our conscience and represent our district’s interest, because our job title is literally ‘representative,’” she said.

Greene, once one of the most vocal supporters of the US President and his Make America Great Again politics, had been a close ally to Trump since the beginning of her political career five years ago.

Her decision to step away comes even as multiple others of the more moderate establishment Republicans have also parted ways with Trump, the Associated Press reported.