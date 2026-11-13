From early weekend celebration to Slack and call switch: How employees navigated Microsoft outage

Operations were disrupted at Microsoft offices on Friday as the firm battled to fix a massive outage and thousands of users reported issues globally. Microsoft employees struggled to continue their work as the outage affected Outlook, Teams, and Copilot artificial intelligence (AI) service, among others. Microsoft, in a post on X on Friday morning (IST), said that the steps to fix the outage are not going 'as expected'. (File Photo/Reuters) While some US office workers reportedly celebrated the email blackout and joked about an early weekend, others found alternative ways to stay connected with colleagues, turning to Slack, phone calls and face-to-face conversations, according to a CNN report. In the US, workers at some companies reportedly went home early on Thursday. Meanwhile, in Australia, the outage affected businesses, courtroom live streams, and online classes, leaving some schools unable to conduct lessons on Friday, the publication added.

Deep Dive Which Microsoft services were disrupted during the global outage? What did Microsoft say caused the outage? How did employees stay connected during the Microsoft outage?

Microsoft initially said it was investigating outage reports "in the Americas," but later confirmed that the issue apparently affected “Microsoft 365 service connectivity for users in any region”. According to Downdetector, Microsoft services were knocked out in 74 countries and territories at one point. Also Read | Microsoft outage: Outlook, Copilot and Teams remain disrupted, over 200,000 user issues reported Microsoft struggles to fix Outlook, Copilot Microsoft, in a post on X on Friday morning (IST), said that the steps to fix the outage are not going 'as expected'. "We've monitored the status of the changes applied to improve serviceability and confirmed they're not taking as expected. We're identifying alternate workstreams that can be applied to increase capacity in the face of sustained traffic management imbalances," the post read.