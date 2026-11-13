Tracy Duhon, Ken Paxton go on vacation after latter finalizes divorce; outgoing Texas Attorney General's girlfriend posts ‘God is calling you to more’

Tracy Duhon, Ken Paxton 's girlfriend, posted ‘God is calling you to more’ as she headed off on vacation with the outgoing Texas Attorney General. Duhon shared the message on her Instagram story and feed, as part of a writeup from the Christian influencer.

In the Instagram post caption, she wrote, “Have you ever felt God placing something on your heart, but had no idea what you were supposed to do with it?,” describing how a mission to Honduras had given her purpose.

Tracy Duhon's post comes amid vacation with Ken Paxton Duhon was spotted at the San Francisco International Airport on Wednesday night, as per TMZ. The publication also reported that the two might be headed to Fiji as they were overheard expressing worries about their bags reaching there.

Paxton's getaway comes after he lost to James Talarico in the US midterm elections, where they were contesting for the Senate seat. In July, Paxton and Duhon were seen jetting off to Iceland.

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Ken Paxton and his wife Angela finalized their divorce, as per reports on November 13. Angela had filed for divorce during the summer of 2025 after 38 years of marriage. She cited ‘biblical grounds’ and court documents noted the two had been living separately since June 1, 2024.

Who is Tracy Duhon? Duhon is from New Orleans and is a Christian influencer. She reportedly came into Paxton's life just before he'd announced his senate run, as per New York Times.

The two reportedly live in a five-bedroom home in a gated community in Frisco, a suburb north of Dallas. Duhon is reportedly a registered Democrat in Louisiana.

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Tracy Duhon was married to Troy, who has a car dealership empire. The two became somewhat of a local power couple in New Orleans, the NYT article had noted. She was married for 35 years, before filing for divorce. Duhon reportedly was twice divorced by the age of 20. She also lost two of her children after birth and survived Hurricane Katrina, all of which reportedly pushed Duhon towards her faith.

She and Troy have four surviving children, including a kid adopted from China.