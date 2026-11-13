Tracy Duhon, Ken Paxton go on vacation after latter finalizes divorce; outgoing Texas Attorney General's girlfriend posts ‘God is calling you to more’
Tracy Duhon, Ken Paxton's girlfriend, posted ‘God is calling you to more’ as she headed off on vacation with the outgoing Texas Attorney General.
Tracy Duhon, Ken Paxton's girlfriend, posted ‘God is calling you to more’ as she headed off on vacation with the outgoing Texas Attorney General. Duhon shared the message on her Instagram story and feed, as part of a writeup from the Christian influencer.
In the Instagram post caption, she wrote, “Have you ever felt God placing something on your heart, but had no idea what you were supposed to do with it?,” describing how a mission to Honduras had given her purpose.
Tracy Duhon's post comes amid vacation with Ken Paxton
Duhon was spotted at the San Francisco International Airport on Wednesday night, as per TMZ. The publication also reported that the two might be headed to Fiji as they were overheard expressing worries about their bags reaching there.
Paxton's getaway comes after he lost to James Talarico in the US midterm elections, where they were contesting for the Senate seat. In July, Paxton and Duhon were seen jetting off to Iceland.
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Ken Paxton and his wife Angela finalized their divorce, as per reports on November 13. Angela had filed for divorce during the summer of 2025 after 38 years of marriage. She cited ‘biblical grounds’ and court documents noted the two had been living separately since June 1, 2024.
Who is Tracy Duhon?
Duhon is from New Orleans and is a Christian influencer. She reportedly came into Paxton's life just before he'd announced his senate run, as per New York Times.
The two reportedly live in a five-bedroom home in a gated community in Frisco, a suburb north of Dallas. Duhon is reportedly a registered Democrat in Louisiana.
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Tracy Duhon was married to Troy, who has a car dealership empire. The two became somewhat of a local power couple in New Orleans, the NYT article had noted. She was married for 35 years, before filing for divorce. Duhon reportedly was twice divorced by the age of 20. She also lost two of her children after birth and survived Hurricane Katrina, all of which reportedly pushed Duhon towards her faith.
She and Troy have four surviving children, including a kid adopted from China.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More