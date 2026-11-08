James Talarico visits ICE shooting victim Lorenzo Salgado's memorial after Texas Senate win, says he ‘deserves justice’
Democratic senator-elect James Talarico placed an “I voted” sticker at the Houston memorial of Lorenzo Salgado, four months after his death.
US senator-elect James Talarico made his first public appearance after winning a historic Texas Senate race by visiting the Houston memorial of Lorenzo Salgado and placing an “I voted” sticker at the site.
Talarico visited the Canal Street memorial on Saturday, marking four months since Salgado’s death. His campaign said hundreds of Texans had already placed voting stickers at the memorial, turning the location into a place of remembrance after the 52-year-old construction worker’s death.
Talarico, a Democrat, defeated Republican Ken Paxton and Libertarian candidate Ted Brown in the Texas Senate race. He became the first Democratic U.S. senator from Texas since 1988, winning 49.4% of the vote in a closely contested election.
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‘Lorenzo, our fellow Texan, deserves justice’
The visit highlighted Talarico’s focus on immigrant communities and his promise to address issues surrounding Salgado’s death after his transition from Texas politics to the U.S. Senate.
“Lorenzo Salgado lived in this country for 35 years. As a construction worker, he sent his three boys to college,” Talarico said. “Lorenzo, our fellow Texan, deserves justice — and that’s exactly what I’ll fight for in the U.S. Senate.”
Talarico previously visited Salgado’s memorial in August, according to his campaign. His latest visit came as he prepared to enter the Senate and shape his national political agenda.
The memorial has become a gathering point for residents who have left “I voted” stickers after casting ballots. Talarico said the gesture represented Texans remembering Salgado and demanding accountability.
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Memorial visit follows historic Texas Senate victory
Talarico’s appearance came days after he secured a major political breakthrough for Texas Democrats. His victory ended a nearly four-decade gap since the party last held a US Senate seat in the state.
The campaign gained national attention through its heavy use of social media storytelling. Talarico’s team said his digital content generated more than 3 billion organic views since September 2025, helping him build support among younger voters.
Talarico has positioned immigrant rights and community protections as central issues ahead of his Senate term. He said Salgado’s story represented the experiences of many immigrant families who contribute to Texas communities.
His visit reflected his campaign message of connecting national issues with personal stories from Texas communities.
Salgado’s son, Ronaldo Salgado, thanked Talarico for returning to the memorial, according to KHOU. He said the senator-elect’s visit showed support for Latino and immigrant communities in Houston’s East End.
“My family and the rest of the East End are thankful that Senator-elect Talarico is making the visit to my dad’s memorial,” Ronaldo Salgado said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More