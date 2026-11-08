‘I'm flying to Washington’: Dana White to meet Trump despite reports he declined White House press secretary job
Dana White is heading to Washington to meet Trump after the offer to become White House press secretary, despite reports that he declined the role.
UFC chief executive Dana White is expected to meet President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday to discuss an offer to become the next White House press secretary. However, reports differ on whether White is interested in taking the job.
White, who was in London for a boxing event on Saturday, confirmed that he was heading to Washington, DC, and would meet Trump. Asked about the offer, he told a reporter: “I'm flying to Washington, DC, right now.”
He added: “I'm sure we'll have more to talk about after that.”
Deep Dive
According to TMZ, which cited sources with direct knowledge, the meeting is scheduled to take place in the Oval Office on Monday. CNN, however, reported that a source familiar with the matter said White had declined the offer. White has not publicly confirmed whether he intends to accept it.
Trump asks UFC chief to take press secretary job
Trump announced the offer in a Truth Social post on Saturday, describing White as a “violent Fighter and Warrior”.
The president also suggested that White bring several UFC fighters to Washington as assistants, naming Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison.
“We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left,” Trump wrote, before adding: “Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!”
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White shared Trump's announcement on Instagram and posted an image of himself standing behind the White House press briefing podium. The caption read: “On to the next chapter.” He did not clarify whether the post meant he was accepting the position.
White House press secretary position vacant
The offer comes as the White House looks for a replacement after Katie Zacharia's brief tenure as press secretary ended last month. She held the position for just five days after taking over following Karoline Leavitt's departure in August.
The UFC chief has known the president for years and supported his political campaigns, including the 2024 presidential race. White also spoke at the last three Republican National Conventions and helped bring Trump to a younger audience through UFC events.
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Trump and White worked together on the UFC event held on the White House lawn in June as part of celebrations marking America's 250th anniversary.
The press secretary is responsible for communicating the administration's position to reporters and answering questions at regular White House briefings. White, who has led the UFC for years, has no established background in government or political communications.
The White House has not publicly clarified whether Trump's offer was a formal appointment proposal or whether the president was joking. White's reported meeting with Trump on Monday could provide more clarity, but he has not announced a decision.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More