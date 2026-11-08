‘I'm flying to Washington’: Dana White to meet Trump despite reports he declined White House press secretary job

UFC chief executive Dana White is expected to meet President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday to discuss an offer to become the next White House press secretary. However, reports differ on whether White is interested in taking the job. Dana White is heading to Washington to meet Trump over the offer to become White House press secretary, despite reports that he had declined the role. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (AFP) White, who was in London for a boxing event on Saturday, confirmed that he was heading to Washington, DC, and would meet Trump. Asked about the offer, he told a reporter: “I'm flying to Washington, DC, right now.” He added: “I'm sure we'll have more to talk about after that.”

Deep Dive Did Dana White accept Trump's offer to become White House press secretary? Why did Trump ask Dana White to become press secretary? What did Trump propose Dana White bring to the White House?

According to TMZ, which cited sources with direct knowledge, the meeting is scheduled to take place in the Oval Office on Monday. CNN, however, reported that a source familiar with the matter said White had declined the offer. White has not publicly confirmed whether he intends to accept it.

Trump asks UFC chief to take press secretary job Trump announced the offer in a Truth Social post on Saturday, describing White as a “violent Fighter and Warrior”. The president also suggested that White bring several UFC fighters to Washington as assistants, naming Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison. “We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left,” Trump wrote, before adding: “Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!” Also Read: Stephen Miller hails Trump, says GOP is ‘stronger and more popular than ever’ despite midterm defeat White shared Trump's announcement on Instagram and posted an image of himself standing behind the White House press briefing podium. The caption read: “On to the next chapter.” He did not clarify whether the post meant he was accepting the position.

White shared Trump's announcement on Instagram and posted an image of himself standing behind the White House press briefing podium (Dana White/instagram)