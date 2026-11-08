Video shows small plane hitting pickup truck during emergency landing in North Fort Myers

A small plane made an emergency landing on a busy road in North Fort Myers, Florida, on Saturday and hit a pickup truck. Video shows the plane sliding along the road as other vehicles pass by. No one was injured, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. A small plane made an emergency landing on Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers, Florida (Unsplash/ representative image)

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident took place around noon around Bayshore Road and I-75 in North Fort Myers. Two pilots were on board the Cessna 172D Skyhawk when they faced a mechanical issue and tried to land on Bayshore Road, as per Fox13 News.

As per the sheriff’s office, the plane hit the rear of a pickup truck that was driving eastbound on Bayshore Road. No injuries were reported at the scene.

As per CBS12, flight-tracking data shows the plane took off from Sebring, Florida, around 11am local time on Saturday. It made the emergency landing about 50 minutes later, at 11:50am local time.

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