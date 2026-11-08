Deadlock servers down as players report issues connecting to game
Many Deadlock players say the game’s servers are down and they cannot connect.
Deadlock is reportedly down, but the game has not yet said anything about the problem. Many players took to X on Saturday to say they cannot connect.
The cause of the outage is not clear. There is also no word yet on when the game will come back.
Players say servers are down
According to posts on X, many players say they are unable to get into the game.
One user wrote, “Is deadlock down for anyone else I am physically unable to queue”.
Another wrote, “DEADLOCK SERVERS ARE DOWN”.
One more post said, “DEADLOCK SERVERS DOWN SOUND THE ALARMS”.
One wrote, “DEADLOCK IS DOWN!!! MY BABYYYYY NOOOOO”. Another said, “F*CK DEADLOCK IS DOWN :(”.
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Many players mixed humor with frustration in their posts, as per X. One user wrote, “deadlock is down, i don’t exist rn”.
Another said, “yeah dis deadlock game is DEAD dawggg (I know the servers are down im tryna cope)”.
One player wrote, “Deadlock servers are down and I don’t know if I can live any longer without it”.
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About the game
Deadlock is a multiplayer video game developed and published by Valve. According to its official Steam page, the game combines elements of a third-person hero shooter and a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA), with two teams of six players competing against each other. Players choose different heroes, each with unique abilities, and work together to defeat opponents, advance through enemy territory and destroy the opposing team's base. Set in a fantasy-inspired version of New York City, the game features team-based combat, different weapons and upgrades. As of November 2026, Deadlock remains in development, with access limited to invitations from existing playtesters.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More