Video captures moment gunfire erupts in Poland's Krakow square, leaving six dead

According to AFP, a Polish citizen drove a car onto the square and began shooting at random people. Police shot the suspect, who is now in custody. As per AP, the attacker was shot and wounded during a gunfight with officers a short distance away from the first spot of violence.

Six people, including four women and two men, were killed and more than a dozen were hurt after a gunman opened fire in the Main Square of Krakow, Poland , on Saturday, as per police. Krakow is the second-largest city in the country.

Also read: 6 killed, several injured after gunman opens fire in Poland’s Krakow; suspect arrested

Tusk heads to Krakow Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is on his way to Krakow after the shooting, which left five people dead and more than a dozen hurt. Government spokesman Adam Szlapka shared this on Saturday.

Szlapka wrote on X, “Today’s event in Krakow has shaken all of Poland,” and added that “Prime Minister Donald Tusk is on his way to Krakow”.

What police said The death toll earlier stood at five, but police updated it to six in a post on X, as per AP.

“As a result of the incident, five people were killed and around a dozen others were wounded,” earlier, a Krakow police spokesman told AFP by phone.

“The perpetrator was shot by police” and was taken to a hospital, regional police said on X. Police added that the man acted alone and that police officers are among the wounded.

Katarzyna Cisło, a spokesperson for the Krakow police, told TVN24 that the man wore military-style fatigues and used a military-type long gun, as per AP. Police also found many other weapons and ammunition in his car. Cisło said he acted alone and that the public is safe.

According to AP, a tram driver reported around 3pm local time that his vehicle was shot at by a man in a moving car near the main square. The window of the driver’s cabin was shattered, the Krakow municipal transport company said.

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Scenes at the square An AFP reporter at the spot saw ambulances and many police cars as police cordoned off the area. The square is one of Poland’s best-known tourist spots and is popular with locals and foreign visitors.

Witnesses told AFP that people ran to shops and restaurants to find shelter in the usually busy streets around the square.

“I saw a man shooting at people and walking around the square,” Annette, a woman in her sixties, told AFP.

“It’s a tragedy for Krakow, we’ve never seen anything like this before,” she added.

There is no immediate information about the nationalities of the victims.