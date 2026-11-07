5 killed, several injured after gunman opens fire in Poland’s Krakow; suspect arrested

Five people were killed and several injured after shots were fired in a market square in Krakow, Poland, on Saturday. The assailant was nabbed after being wounded in a gunfight with police, news agency AP reported. Emergency personnel work at the site of a shooting near the main market square of Krakow, Poland, November 7, 2026. REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki (REUTERS)

The gunman reportedly opened indiscriminate fire at people as he drove by the Main Square. Police officials were also injured in the attack.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the police were investigating the incident and that he was being apprised of the situation by the interior ministry.

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Reacting to the incident, US ambassador to Poland Tom Rose said, “We are just learning details of the horrific mass shooting in Krakow, a savage and murderous attack that’s shattered the peace of Poland." The American envoy expressed solidarity, saying the US “stands with Poland at this dark hour”.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.