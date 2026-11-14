Harshal Patel set to join Gujarat Titans in ₹4 crore all-cash trade

Two-time IPL Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel is set to be traded from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of the 2027 season. The two franchises have agreed to an all-cash trade, HT has learnt. Harshal Patel joined SRH in 2025. (IPL)

The 35-year-old fast bowler is expected to join the Shubman Gill-led outfit for ₹4 crore. The trade, once completed, will see GT's auction purse reduced by the same amount.

Born in Sanand, Gujarat, the right-arm pacer represented Haryana in domestic cricket for 14 years before returning to his home state last year. And now he is going to join Gujarat's representatives in the IPL. At GT, Harshal will join a star-studded pace attack boasting the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Jason Holder.

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Harshal's two-season stint with SRH has produced contrasting returns. He picked up 16 wickets in 13 matches in IPL 2025 at an economy rate of 9.80. His opportunities significantly reduced in the 2026 edition. He played only five matches, went wicketless and conceded runs at an economy rate of 10.82, as SRH backed their uncapped Indian pacers, Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain.

The experienced star, however, has been among the most prolific Indian fast bowlers in the IPL over the years. He enjoyed a remarkable 2021 campaign with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as he claimed 32 wickets to finish as the leading wicket-taker. He won his second Purple Cap in 2024, when he picked up 24 wickets for Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Harshal, who made his IPL debut in 2012, has represented four franchises so far: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has taken 151 wickets across 124 IPL matches.