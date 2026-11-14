Wasim Akram weighs in on ball tampering row, reacts to Pat Cummins' comments: ‘Sandpaper scratch completely different, as a bowler I’d know'

Wasim Akram, the former Pakistan captain, on Saturday reacted to the ongoing sandpapergate row, saying experienced bowlers would always know when something is going on with the ball. File image of Wasim Akram. (Getty Images) He added that, in his opinion, the bowlers would be able to immediately make out when a foreign substance is being used, as the “sandpaper scratches” are completely different. The 60-year-old's remarks came a day after Pat Cummins' 68-minute-long press conference, where the Australian captain denied all the claims made by Usman Khawaja, saying he didn't know that there was a plan hatched to tamper with the ball using sandpaper.

Also Read: Sandpapergate: Looking back at 2018 ball-tampering scandal and how Usman Khawaja stirred the hornet’s nest Akram, regarded as one of the finest-ever pacers to play the sport, described Cummins as a “close friend.” Nowhere did he dismiss the claims made by the Australian Test and ODI captain, only stating what he thought of the matter. “I saw Pat Cummins, who’s a very close friend of mine, a great cricketer, one of the top leaders in world cricket, the way he leads his team from the front, and he said he didn’t know,” Akram said in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter). “It’s my opinion, and it can be right or wrong, but as a bowler, when the cricket ball comes in my hand, either it’s the fifth over, either it’s in the 10th over, either it’s in the 50th over – the old ball – where you look after the ball, you shine the one side if it’s a dry day, a dry square, you one-bounce throw, you get it scratched a bit, but the sandpaper scratch is totally different than the one-bounce scratch," he added.