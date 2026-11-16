Four of family killed as truck overturns on car on Delhi-Jaipur National Highway

Four members of a family were killed after a truck loaded with sacks of gram overturned onto their car on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway near Banipur Chowk in Bawal of Rewari district, police said on Sunday. Police are probing Rohit’s alleged role in the September 17 firing at singer Diler Kharkiya’s SUV outside his Bhiwani home. (Hindustan Times/Representational)

The deceased have been identified as Deepak Kumar (29), his wife Divya (28), who lived in Banpur, Rajasthan and Deepak’s sister Sarita and his brother-in-law Nitin (40), residents of Subhash Nagar in Delhi. Their five-year-old nephew, who was seated in the middle of the rear seat, survived with head injuries.

According to the police, the crash took place around 11.30 pm on Saturday when the family was returning to Dwarka, Delhi after visiting the Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan. The truck went out of control near a flyover and overturned onto the Hyundai i10, crushing it.

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According to the police, the car was badly damaged, trapping its occupants. Two people died at the scene, while the others were taken to the Bawal Civil Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Police personnel and rescue teams used a crane to lift the truck and cut parts of the car, including its windows, to pull out the occupants.

Kasola police station incharge Satish Kumar said the post-mortem examinations had been completed and the bodies handed over to the families. Police are examining CCTV footage from the site to establish the sequence of events and identify and arrest the truck driver.