Noida couple, 2 kids killed as SUV crashes into divider on Ganga Expressway

LUCKNOW: A 38-year-old Noida-based IT executive, his 35-year-old wife and their two children were killed after their SUV crashed into a divider on the Ganga Expressway in Hardoi district on Wednesday afternoon, the police said. The accident took place around 1pm near Bhatauli Mafi village at kilometre marker 317, when the family was travelling from Noida to Prayagraj to celebrate Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja. (HT Photo)

The victims were identified as Saurabh Upadhyay, his wife Menaka, and their sons aged 7 and the other one year old . Saurabh was vice-chairman at an IT company in Noida. The family originally belonged to Neem Sarai Mundera in Prayagraj, said officials.

According to police, the accident took place around 1pm near Bhatauli Mafi village under Sandi police station limits, at kilometre marker 317, when the family was travelling from Noida to Prayagraj to celebrate Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja.

In a post on X, Hardoi police said local police personnel were present at the spot and necessary legal proceedings were underway. Police teams from Sandi, Bilgram and Harpalpur police stations reached the site and launched a rescue operation.

Eyewitnesses said the SUV went out of control and rammed into the divider before continuing along it for nearly 30 metres. The impact shattered the vehicle’s window, throwing one of the children nearly 20 feet below the expressway.

Saurabh, his wife and their elder son died on the spot, while the younger child was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police officials said.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident, they added.

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