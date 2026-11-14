Ramayana box office collection day 10: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer crosses ₹670 crore, beats Stree 2, Jawan lifetime hauls
The film stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. It released in theatres on November 5.
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, released in theatres on November 5. The film did great business on its opening day, setting a new record for a pre-Diwali release in India. However, the collections hit a dip on the second day, given it was a non-holiday and right before the weekend. It picked up with great speed on Monday and Tuesday, over the extended Diwali holiday period.
Ramayana box office update
Advance bookings for Ramayana Part 1 opened on Dussehra, 15 days before release. By the time of its release, the film had already sold tickets worth ₹200 crore worldwide. The film went on to collect ₹64.85 crore in India on its first day of release, becoming the fourth-highest opening in Bollywood history. Ramayana entered the elite 500-crore club on Wednesday.
As per the latest update from Sacnilk, Ramayana collected ₹61.25 crore. It is a huge jump from the last few days' haul, taking full advantage of the second weekend at the box office. This brings the total collection to ₹673.95 crore so far. Ramayana has now surpassed the lifetime hauls of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (which stood at ₹643.87 crore) and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 (which stood at ₹625.27 crore). Earlier, the film had crossed the lifetime haul of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Ranbir Kapoor's previous release, Animal.
All about Ramayana
Ramayana is the latest adaptation of Valmiki's epic, one of the world's oldest pieces of literature. It tells the story of Lord Rama, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu and his battle against the asura king Ravana after the latter abducts his wife, Sita.
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is planned as a two-part film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The first released worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is set for Diwali 2028.
Ramayana Part 1 will be the opening film of the BRICS segment at the 57th edition of the International Film Festival of India, which will showcase films from all 11 member countries, along with contributions from partner countries, offering audiences an opportunity to explore diverse cinematic traditions and storytelling from across the BRICS nations, as per the press release shared by Press Infomation Bureau of India.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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