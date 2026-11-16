Indian enrolment for US higher education fell 6.5% in 2025-26, notes report

The number of Indian students studying in the United States declined by 6.5% to 339,435 in the 2025–26 academic year, marking the first annual decline since 2020–21, even as India retained its position as the largest source of international students in the country for the third consecutive year, according to a report by the Institute of International Education (IIE), a New York-based NGO. The report was released to the public on Monday. (AP/ Representational)

It was released to the public on Monday. HT was given early access to a copy of the report.

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Drop in UG students, rise in OPT holders According to the report, titled Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange, the latest decline was driven largely by a 34% drop in Indian students pursuing graduate programmes, whose numbers fell from 177,892 in 2024–25 to 116,609. Undergraduate enrolments also dipped marginally to 39,711 from 40,135. However, the number of Indian students participating in OPT, which allows international graduates to gain work experience in the US after completing their degrees, rose 27% to 182,201.

Indian student enrolments in the US had last declined in 2020–21, falling to 167,582 from 193,124 in the previous year. They subsequently rose for four consecutive years, reaching a peak of 363,019 in 2024–25, before reversing the trend this year. The report also showed that China, the second-largest source of international students in the US, also recorded a decline, with its numbers falling 4% to 254,458 from 265,919 in 2024–25. Overall, US colleges and universities hosted 1,146,163 international students in 2025–26, down around 3% from 1,177,766 in the previous academic year.