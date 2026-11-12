$100,000 OPT fees could shut international students out of post-study work, US universities warn

A coalition representing nearly 600 US colleges and universities has urged the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to withdraw its proposed fee structure for Optional Practical Training (OPT), warning that charges of up to $100,000 for initial training and a STEM extension could make the programme inaccessible to many international students. US colleges oppose $70,000 OPT charge, say proposed fees threaten STEM students' work opportunities. (REUTERS)

The Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration submitted its objections in a comment letter responding to a DHS proposed rule published on October 8. Under the proposal, colleges and universities would have to pay $70,000 before recommending a student for initial OPT and another $30,000 for a subsequent recommendation, including a STEM OPT extension.

In its November 9 submission, the alliance called on DHS to withdraw the proposal in its entirety and keep the OPT programme intact. It argued that the department had not adequately justified the fee amounts or demonstrated how they would prevent fraud and protect American workers.

Also Read: H-1B, green card applicants may face potential wage hikes as rule advances for federal review

Alliance warns of financial burden on universities The organisation said the proposed charges, along with additional administrative expenses, would force institutions to absorb substantial costs, seek contributions from students or employers, or limit the number of OPT recommendations.

Citing estimates in its submission, the alliance said OPT starts could decline by 79% if universities had to pay the full $100,000 for a student to access initial OPT and a STEM extension.

The letter also highlighted the potential financial impact on institutions. One college with fewer than 500 international students estimated that the fees could cost it approximately $5.4 million annually, exceeding its total net tuition revenue from F-1 students. Another public institution with around 6,000 international students estimated an average annual cost of more than $60 million.

The alliance argued that institutions' ability to pay should not determine whether otherwise eligible students can access practical training.

Also Read: JD Vance claims there was major drop in illegal immigration under Trump, cites 3 million migrant departures

International enrolment and US jobs at risk The alliance also warned that the proposed fees could discourage students from choosing the US for higher education. Citing an October 2026 Institute for Progress survey of 734 current and former international students, it said 69% would probably or definitely not have enrolled under the proposed fee structure. Among STEM respondents, the figure was 70%.

The submission cited NAFSA estimates that international students contributed $42.9 billion to the US economy and supported 355,736 jobs during the 2024-25 academic year. It also said approximately 294,000 international students participated in OPT during that period.

The alliance said restricting access to practical training could affect university research, employer partnerships and opportunities for domestic students.

OPT allows eligible F-1 international students to undertake temporary employment directly related to their field of study. The DHS proposal is now the subject of public comments, with the alliance questioning both its legal basis and the department's justification for the charges.