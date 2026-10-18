Trump govt plans tougher US worksite crackdown, targets employers hiring undocumented workers

US border czar Tom Homan has signaled tougher workplace immigration enforcement, saying a plan prepared by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) has cleared an initial stage and could soon reach Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin for review. The proposed plan would target not only unauthorized workers but also employers who knowingly hire them and individuals who use fraudulent identification documents, Homan said. Trump administration weighs tougher worksite enforcement as Homan flags action against employers. (AP Photo)

“I just saw the draft from HSI last week,” Homan said, adding that Mullin would probably review it within the following week or the week after. He expressed support for the proposed measures, saying workplace enforcement was necessary to discourage illegal employment.

Homan's remarks suggest the Trump administration is looking to expand accountability beyond workers found at job sites.

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Employers, fraudulent IDs in focus Homan said the proposed approach would focus on employers who knowingly hire workers without legal authorization, alongside people who use fraudulent identification to misuse Social Security numbers.

“It's not just about arresting aliens. It's about holding employers accountable,” he said, arguing that businesses should not be allowed to continue employing unauthorized workers.

The approach reflects a broader enforcement strategy in which federal authorities investigate both unauthorized employment and potential violations by businesses. Existing US law requires employers to verify workers' identity and employment eligibility and complete the required Form I-9 documentation.

Employers who knowingly hire or continue to employ unauthorized workers can face civil penalties and, in certain circumstances, criminal prosecution. Separate offences involving identity documents or Social Security numbers can also attract legal consequences.

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The extent to which the proposed plan would change existing enforcement procedures remains unclear.

What the plan could mean for businesses HSI, the investigative arm of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), conducts investigations into suspected employment-related immigration violations, including document fraud and the employment of unauthorized workers.

Homan said the administration wanted to send a clear message that knowingly employing workers without legal authorization would carry consequences. His comments indicate that employer accountability would be a central consideration in the proposed plan, rather than enforcement being limited to workplace arrests.

However, he did not specify whether the plan would increase workplace inspections, introduce new penalties or establish additional procedures for investigating employers.

What workers in the US should know Homan's remarks do not announce any new restrictions on employment-based visas, including the H-1B. The potential impact would depend on the final plan and how authorities implement it.

Businesses employing foreign nationals could face closer scrutiny of their hiring and employment-verification practices if workplace enforcement expands. Employers must continue to comply with existing federal requirements governing employment eligibility.

The next key step will be Mullin's review of the draft and any subsequent announcement outlining the proposed enforcement measures.