Buddha relics arrive at Arunachal’s Golden Pagoda for final phase of exposition

The sacred relics of Shakyamuni Buddha arrived at the Golden Pagoda in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh, on Friday, marking the final phase of their exposition in the state, which has already drawn more than 66,000 devotees at Tawang and Bomdila. Two exhibitions on Buddhist heritage were also inaugurated at the Golden Pagoda’s Meditation Centre. (File photo)

The relics were received at Nalung Helipad by Arunachal Pradesh governor Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik (retd), accompanied by deputy chief minister Chowna Mein, state ministers, public representatives and Buddhist religious leaders. They were subsequently taken in a ceremonial procession and enshrined at the Golden Pagoda, also known as Kongmu Kham.

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The governor inaugurated the exposition, which will remain open for public darshan from November 14 to 20. Addressing the gathering, he said the relics symbolised Buddha’s life, enlightenment and timeless teachings, adding that the principles of peace, compassion, wisdom and non-violence were particularly relevant amid growing conflict and intolerance across the world.

Parnaik highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’s diverse Buddhist traditions, including Mahayana, Vajrayana and Theravada, and described the exposition as a rare opportunity for devotees to reconnect with Buddha’s teachings.

Two exhibitions on Buddhist heritage were also inaugurated at the Golden Pagoda’s Meditation Centre. Organised by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and the National Museum, New Delhi, they showcase the archaeological significance of the Piprahwa relics, their discovery and the return of the Piprahwa jewel collection to India in 2025, besides tracing the evolution of Buddhist art and traditions.

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The Namsai exposition follows a six-day programme at Bomdila’s Thubchog Gatsel Ling Monastery from November 8 to 13, which attracted more than 35,000 devotees. Earlier, over 31,000 people paid homage at Tawang Monastery between October 31 and November 7.

The relics have returned to Arunachal Pradesh after 13 years. Organised by the Union ministry of culture in collaboration with the state government, National Museum and IBC, the exposition will conclude in Arunachal Pradesh on November 20. The relics are scheduled to return to the National Museum in New Delhi on November 21.