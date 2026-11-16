Air India resumes direct flights from Delhi, Mumbai to New York as Iraq airspace reopens

Air India on Sunday said it has restored non-stop operations on all its flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai with New York, following the reopening of previously restricted Iraq airspace that had necessitated technical stops on select services amid the ongoing US-Iran war. Air India currently operates one daily flight from Delhi and Mumbai to JFK, four flights per week between Delhi and Newark and three flights per week between Mumbai and Newark. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

The move reduces total travel time by up to five hours on affected routes, with journeys that had extended to around 22 hours due to en route refuelling stops now taking around 17 hours.

Using Iraqi airspace is expected to save around 10% on fuel and ease crew requirements under Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), according to a senior ultra-long-haul pilot. Greater flexibility in airspace availability has allowed the airline to resume direct flights to the two destinations on the US east coast.

With the use of Iraqi airspace from this week, flight duration has dropped by around four hours compared with the longer routing through Jordan and Egypt. The additional time taken for the technical stop in Rome further extended the overall journey.

Also Read | IndiGo flight returns to Pune airport after landing gear snag, all 192 passengers safe

Air India currently operates one daily flight from Delhi and Mumbai to JFK, four flights per week between Delhi and Newark and three flights per week between Mumbai and Newark.

The closure of Pakistan’s airspace to Indian airlines, followed by airspace restrictions across parts of West Asia amid regional conflict earlier this year, had significantly impacted flight routings between India and North America. As a result, Air India’s services from Delhi and Mumbai to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) were operating with a technical stop in Rome for refuelling.