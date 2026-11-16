Amazon loses 40 satellites as ULA's Vulcan rocket fails mid-flight

Amazon lost 40 satellites from its internet constellation on Sunday after a rocket failed during the first of several dozen flights the tech giant has purchased, marking a setback in Jeff Bezos' race against Elon Musk's Starlink. The Vulcan rocket operated by United Launch Alliance (ULA) lifted off at 12:40 pm local time (1740 GMT) from Cape Canaveral, Florida. (X/@ulalaunch)

The Vulcan rocket operated by United Launch Alliance (ULA) lifted off at 12:40 pm local time (1740 GMT) from Cape Canaveral, Florida, and "suffered an anomaly 10 minutes into the flight and failed to deliver the Amazon mission to orbit," ULA said in a statement.

ULA is a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin, and the company said on X it "exists to provide assured access to space for our nation and for the customers who depend on us" by taking on "some of the hardest missions in spaceflight."

Amazon has purchased 38 launches from ULA, and over the long term, Vulcan is supposed to launch nearly half of the first generation of Amazon Leo, which is to comprise 3,232 satellites.

The e-commerce giant founded by Bezos has launched around 400 satellites since April 2025.

Sunday's failed launch was going to send up the largest batch of satellites ever attempted for Amazon, which has not carried out any launches since July.

Amazon had announced plans to use the satellites to open its commercial internet service Amazon Leo in 2026.

"There is risk with any launch, and that's especially true for inaugural missions," Amazon Leo posted to X, adding it believes ULA will "learn from this mission and deliver on their long-term plans for Vulcan."

The setback came a day after Musk's SpaceX deployed 26 large Starlink satellites during a test flight of its Starship mega-rocket, pulling off the first-ever "catch" of a spaceship to demonstrate the feasibility of reusable rockets.

Bezos-founded Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket, which Amazon is also relying on for launches, has been grounded since an explosion during a test in May.

The billionaire is also the main commercial customer of French company Arianespace, which is scheduled to launch 36 Amazon satellites aboard its Ariane 6 rocket "no earlier than" November 23 from Kourou in French Guiana.