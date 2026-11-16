IndiGo flight returns to Pune airport after landing gear snag, all 192 passengers safe

An IndiGo flight 6E 0623 (VT-IZE), operating from Pune to Guwahati with 192 passengers and crew on board, made a safe emergency landing at Pune airport at 9.04 am on Sunday after its landing gear failed to retract shortly after take-off. All passengers and crew members are safe, and no injuries have been reported, officials said. According to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at Pune, the aircraft reported a technical issue shortly after take-off when its landing gear, also known as the undercarriage, failed to retract and remained extended. (HT)

Emergency Response and Safe Landing According to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at Pune, the aircraft reported a technical issue shortly after take-off when its landing gear, also known as the undercarriage, failed to retract and remained extended. The pilot immediately informed Air Traffic Control (ATC) about the issue, following which Pune airport authorities coordinated with IndiGo, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and other concerned agencies to activate the prescribed emergency response procedures.

The IAF declared a full emergency, prompting the deployment of firefighting vehicles, ambulances and other emergency teams at the airport. The aircraft was subsequently instructed to conduct a low pass over the runway to allow a visual assessment of its landing gear before attempting to land. Following the inspection, the aircraft landed safely at 9.04 am.

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After landing, the aircraft was escorted to Bay No. 7 by three firefighting vehicles and two ambulances. Once its safe and normal status was confirmed, ATC withdrew the full emergency at 9.10 am. The aerobridge was subsequently connected, allowing all passengers to disembark safely.

Alternate Flight Arranged for Passengers Santosh Dhoke, director, Pune airport, said, “The aircraft landed safely at 9.04 am following the activation of emergency response procedures. All 192 passengers and crew members are safe, and no injuries have been reported. The emergency was withdrawn at 9.10 am after the aircraft’s safety was confirmed. An alternate flight has been arranged by the airlines for 1.30 pm today for the passengers.”

An official statement by IndiGo states, “IndiGo flight 6E 623, operating from Pune to Guwahati on November 15, returned to origin and landed safely at the Pune International Airport after a technical snag was detected shortly after take-off. In line with standard operating procedures, all relevant authorities were immediately informed. The aircraft is undergoing maintenance checks and will resume operations after securing necessary clearances.”

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“An alternate aircraft has been arranged promptly to operate the flight. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are taking all possible measures to minimise it,” it stated.