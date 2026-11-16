AI sparks hope, fear across fields

Artificial intelligence (AI) now looms over questions that once belonged to separate worlds: Who prospers and who is left behind, what remains for humans to do and to know, and what kind of future the species is making for itself? At the 24th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, an economist, a computer scientist, and a doctor were each invited to speak on their own subject, and all three spent much of their time on what AI means for matters well beyond it. AI will keep improving. The design choices of AI companies and the laws governments pass will decide how much control humanity keeps over its future. (Reuters)

Nobel laureate economist Joseph Stiglitz asked who would buy what AI produces if it destroys jobs, while British computer scientist Stuart Russell asked what work will be left for people once machines can do physical and mental work. Author and oncologist Siddhartha Mukherjee said the AI revolution will have failed if it does not make medicines faster, cheaper, and better.

All three held out hope too: Stiglitz said AI could bring a “super abundance”, enough to pay for good education and health care for everybody, and Russell said it could give every child a personal tutor. Mukherjee described an algorithm at his drug-discovery company that took two hours to find the spot on a cancer protein where a drug can attach, a search that had taken a researcher about 10 years.

But every one of these hopes came with a condition. Stiglitz called his abundance “great news, if we can manage it”, and he expects the gains to stay in the US while AI threatens the software jobs that drove India’s growth. Russell described the benefits on the assumption that AI can be kept under human control. Mukherjee said AI is yet to be reliable enough to speed up clinical trials and approvals for new drugs.

This year’s HT Leadership Summit was themed “New Rules. New Realities”, and on AI, the realities have come well ahead of the rules. AI will keep improving. The design choices of AI companies and the laws governments pass will decide how much control humanity keeps over its future.