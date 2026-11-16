Fire breaks out outside MetLife Stadium in New Jersey after Jets’ fifth straight loss | Videos

Shocking videos surfacing on social media show a fire outside MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, November 15. The blaze sent smoke billowing over an empty field hours after the Jets’ fifth straight loss, the New York Post reported. Videos surfacing on social media show a fire outside MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. (Pexel - representational image)

Videos posted on X show large clouds of smoke seeping into the stadium in East Rutherford after the Jets got trounced by the Bills 31-12.

“Just announced in an empty MetLife Stadium: There's a "structure fire" near the adjacent train station. People told not to go near the east plaza of the stadium (train station side). There is smoke billowing in the stadium,” ESPN reporter Rich Cimini wrote on X, later adding, “Update: Situation has been resolved.”

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

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An NJ Transit spokesperson confirmed that the fire did not affect nearby train service, per the New York Post.

Here are some videos of the fire doing the rounds on X: