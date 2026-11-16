Fire breaks out outside MetLife Stadium in New Jersey after Jets’ fifth straight loss | Videos
The blaze outside MetLife Stadium sent smoke billowing over an empty field hours after the Jets’ fifth straight loss.
Shocking videos surfacing on social media show a fire outside MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, November 15. The blaze sent smoke billowing over an empty field hours after the Jets’ fifth straight loss, the New York Post reported.
Videos posted on X show large clouds of smoke seeping into the stadium in East Rutherford after the Jets got trounced by the Bills 31-12.
“Just announced in an empty MetLife Stadium: There's a "structure fire" near the adjacent train station. People told not to go near the east plaza of the stadium (train station side). There is smoke billowing in the stadium,” ESPN reporter Rich Cimini wrote on X, later adding, “Update: Situation has been resolved.”
The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.
Also Read | ‘We lost everything’: Playboy model Kari Ann Peniche's Oregon home bursts into flames after e-bike battery catches fire, shocking videos surface
An NJ Transit spokesperson confirmed that the fire did not affect nearby train service, per the New York Post.
Here are some videos of the fire doing the rounds on X:
What we know about the fire
The fire erupted after the game. The Buffalo Bills had beaten the New York Jets 31-12 there that afternoon, and by the time the blaze started, most fans had left.
It is unclear exactly what burned, with reports differing on the information. According to BNO News, near the East Side general admission entrance were on fire, inside the stadium perimeter. Firefighters sprayed water from a ladder before the fire seemed to be contained, the outlet reported.
Also Read | Reno wildfire update: Hawk Fire prompts new evacuations and road closures as thousands flee; over 10,000 acres burned
CBS News New York reported that there were flames and black smoke near a parking lot, and significant police and fire response too. According to ABC7 New York, dozens of firefighters were at the scene.
VINnews reported that there were “no immediate reports of injuries”.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More