6-year-old boy with autism rescued from New Jersey river after climbing out of his bedroom window
A missing 6-year-old boy with autism was found in New Jersey after police launched a search involving multiple emergency teams.
A late-night search was launched in New Jersey after a six-year-old boy with autism went missing from his home. He had reportedly climbed out of his bedroom window, prompting residents to alert the police after spotting him in the neighbourhood. The incident and subsequent rescue were reported by PEOPLE.
The Totowa Police Department received several calls at around 9.20 pm local time on November 5. Residents reported seeing a young child knocking on doors near 44 Lincoln Avenue before heading east towards the Passaic River.
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Police launch search for missing child
Police learnt that the boy had left home approximately 25 minutes before the first calls came in. Officers from Totowa, the local fire department and neighbouring jurisdictions joined the search.
About 30 minutes later, officers found the child at the bottom of a river embankment, holding on to a tree while partially submerged in the water.
Footage of the rescue, shared by CBS affiliate WCBS, showed officers reaching the boy.
Totowa Police Patrolman Fina Matranga, who attended to him, said he was soaked from head to toe and appeared to have vomit on his chest. She stayed beside him, trying to comfort him and clean him up.
"I sat with him and I was able to comfort him and clean him up a little bit," Matranga told ABC affiliate WABC.
She also used sensory toys that she routinely carried in her duty bag to help soothe the child.
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Officer recalls boy was 'ice-cold' after rescue
Matranga later spoke about the boy's condition when she reached him. In an interview with News 12 Long Island, she said he had been shivering in the cold water, which was estimated to be around 40 degrees Fahrenheit (4.4 degrees Celsius).
"He was ice-cold and white, almost blue," she recalled.
The boy was subsequently reunited with his parents and taken to hospital for a medical evaluation. An update on November 13 said he was doing well and had returned home to his family.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishali Kapila
Vaishali Kapila is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where she covers internet culture, viral social media moments, human interest stories and workplace trends. She believes the best stories often come from ordinary experiences and everyday conversations. Through her stories, she aims to help readers understand not just what is trending, but why it matters. Vaishali has over five years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked as a Sub Editor at NDTV, where she specialised in food and travel writing. Over the years, she has written and edited stories on recipes, nutrition, restaurants, destinations and travel trends, while building expertise in digital storytelling and audience-focused content. Today, her work spans topics including consumer issues, lifestyle, workplace trends and stories that reflect everyday life. She enjoys finding fresh angles, speaking with people and adding context that helps readers make sense of a story.Read More