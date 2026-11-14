19-year-old worker mauled to death by tiger during TikTok shoot in Pakistan, influencer arrested
Lahore Police said the TikToker and the owner of the farmhouse where the incident occurred initially tried to pass off the teen's death as a dog attack.
A 19-year-old farm employee in Pakistan died after being critically injured by a tiger while shooting a TikTok video, police said. Authorities have arrested the farmhouse owner and a TikToker over the incident, alleging the big cat became "out of control" while filming with the content creator and that an attempt was made to pass the fatal mauling off as a dog attack.
In an X post translated from Urdu, the Lahore Police said that the teen was critically injured after the attack. He later died while receiving treatment.
Also Read: Man enters tiger enclosure at England wildlife park, gets killed in attack
The TikToker is identified as Noman Hassan, according to the Independent. On Instagram, he has over 2.5m followers and 928,000 on TikTok. Allegedly, he took the tiger out of the cage and started making a video, but the animal suddenly attacked, the teenager’s father, Munir Ahmed, claimed in the complaint he filed.
What happened to the tiger?
The police said that the animal was handed over to the wildlife authorities, while the police continue investigating the animal's ownership permit. The officials are also looking at safety arrangements and possible negligence. A case has been registered over the incident.
“A passion for TikTok cannot be more important than a human life," a spokesperson for the Lahore police said.
Also Read: Tiger that killed man at UK wildlife park will not be euthanised, park confirms
"No one can be allowed to put human life at risk in the name of a hobby or entertainment. The attempt to hide the facts and every aspect of negligence will be investigated."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.Read More