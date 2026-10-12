Tiger that killed man at UK wildlife park will not be euthanised, park confirms

The Yorkshire Wildlife Park in the UK has confirmed it will not euthanise the tiger that mauled a man to death. The confirmation came after a man entered the tiger’s enclosure on Saturday, October 10. He suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A man died after entering a tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, prompting closure and a police investigation. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP(L), Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA via AP(R))

Witnesses reportedly saw the man enter the enclosure before the tiger attacked him. South Yorkshire police said the tiger “subsequently attacked the man, resulting in serious injury”. Although emergency services tried to save him, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the man's identity publicly in the information provided.

Yorkshire wildlife park’s statement In a statement shared online yesterday, the Yorkshire Wildlife Park offered “sympathies” to the “family and loved ones of the man who sadly lost his life.”

The wildlife park, located near Doncaster, added that the tiger, named Altai, was uninjured in the incident and would not be euthanised. “We can reassure everyone that he is safe and well and will not be euthanised as a result of this incident,” the statement said.

(Also read: Man enters tiger enclosure at England wildlife park, gets killed in attack)

You can read the full statement below: We would like to thank everyone who has expressed their concern following yesterday's tragic incident.

Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies remain with the family and loved ones of the man who sadly lost his life.

The park will be closed today while the staff team who were deeply affected by events receive specialist support.

Many, many people have contacted us about Altai, the tiger. We can reassure everyone that he is safe and well and will not be euthanised as a result of this incident.

Eyewitnesses reveal horror The tragic incident was captured on camera by several witnesses at the scene. One eyewitness said in a Facebook post that she had seen the victim shortly before his death.

Marie Miller said in a Facebook post that she had seen the man before the incident. He seemed to be “happily enjoying” his visit.

“The man who I saw on the bridge with his earpods in dancing was happily enjoying seeing the tiger,” the post read.

“He asked a total stranger to take a picture of him with the tiger in the background.”

Another visitor to the park described the aftermath. “At first, we were all scared and confused because we had no idea what was going on. Different routes had been closed off, and staff were positioned around the park directing visitors where to go,” the witness said, as quoted by The Guardian.

(Also read: Tiger kills 30-year-old man in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri; 3rd incident in June)