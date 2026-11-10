‘We lost everything’: Playboy model Kari Ann Peniche's Oregon home bursts into flames after e-bike battery catches fire, shocking videos surface

A former Playboy model’s Oregon home tragically burst into flames last week. The fire was started by an e-bike battery that suddenly caught fire and exploded. Kari Ann Peniche made it out safely with her family and pets, but they lost nearly all of their belongings. (kariannpeniche/Instagram)

Kari Ann Peniche shared videos on Instagram, showing the moment the fire took hold of her five-bedroom family home in Troutdale, Oregon.

“Thursday night our lives changed in a matter of seconds… We started noticing a bad smell in our living room. At first I thought maybe a neighbor was cooking broccoli or that our cat had brought a dead animal into the house. My son started looking around to figure out where the smell was coming from and that’s when his friend noticed that his e-bike battery had started smoking,” Peniche captioned the carousel of videos she posted on Instagram.

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“Within moments the battery began exploding and in a matter of seconds our home was engulfed in flames. I can’t even begin to explain how terrifying it was and how quickly everything happened. There was no time to grab anything. No time to think. Just enough time to get everyone out. By the grace of God everyone made it out safely, including all of our pets,” she added.

‘We lost everything’ The 2002 Miss Oregon Teen USA made it out safely with her family and pets, but they lost nearly all of their belongings.

“We lost everything. Our home, everything we own, our clothes, photos, art, electronics and irreplaceable things that held a lifetime of memories. Things that no amount of money could ever replace. I’m still trying to process it all. It’s heartbreaking and overwhelming to think about but at the same time I have never felt so incredibly grateful because as devastating as this is I know how easily this could have ended so differently,” she wrote.