Scene box office collection day 9: Suriya's crime comedy bounces back on 2nd weekend, crosses ₹125 crore

With Scene, Suriya has delivered three consecutive hits in a single year. He previously had Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons released in theatres, which did solid business at the box office. Scene, which was released in theatres ahead of Diwali, opened to rave reviews and displayed great pull on the holiday weekend. Suriya and Nazriya Nazim star in Jithu Madhavan's comedy-action film Scene.

Scene sees growth on 2nd Saturday The Tamil film saw a solid start to its box-office run as it released two days before Diwali. It braved competition from Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, and collected ₹19.15 crore on its first day of release. The next day, the film saw some growth and earned ₹20.35 crore. Sunday saw more growth and the film collected ₹23.65 crore, its highest single-day haul so far. On Monday the film showed great pull too, earning ₹21.40 crore. The film crossed the ₹100 crore mark on Wednesday.

The latest update shows that Suriya's Scene has seen a good growth on Saturday, collecting ₹8.40 crore. On Friday, the film had collected ₹6 crore. This signals that the weekend has helped the film show growth, and with continued positive word of mouth, Scene is now eyeing the ₹150 crore in a few days. After Saturday, the total box office collection of Scene stands at ₹126.10 crore.

Scene managed to surpass Mandaadi ( ₹102 crore) and is eyeing the lifetime haul of Suriya's previous release, Vishwanath & Sons.