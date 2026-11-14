Singer Vishal Mishra pledges to help devotees reach home for Chhath Puja from next year

“Agle saal se hum aur hamare sabhi saathi yeh sankalp lete hain ki jitna bhi sambhav ho sake, utne logon ko Chhath par unke ghar pahunchane ki koshish karenge. (From next year onwards, we, along with all our associates, pledge to make every possible effort to help as many people as we can reach their homes for Chhath)," he added.

Taking to Instagram, Vishal wrote in Hindi, “Har saal Chhath Mahaparv par apne ghar lautne ke liye lakhon shraddhaluon ko kai tarah ki pareshaniyon ka saamna karna padta hai. (Every year, lakhs of devotees face several difficulties while trying to return to their homes for the Chhath Mahaparv)."

Singer and music composer Vishal Mishra has shared a new statement ahead of Chhath Puja . The singer, who hails from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, is aware of the many difficulties lakhs of devotees face when returning to their hometowns during the Chhath festival. Vishal has pledged to help them from next year onwards.

“Koi bhi Chhath Mahaparv par apne parivaar se door na reh jaaye, bas yahi hamara prayas rahega. (Our only endeavour will be to ensure that no one has to stay away from their family during the auspicious festival of Chhath)," he concluded.

About Chhath Puja Chhath Puja, dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, will be celebrated from November 14-16 this year. Chhath Puja began yesterday, November 13, with the first ritual of Nahay Khay. It will conclude on Monday (November 16), with prayers and offerings to the rising sun, after which devotees break their 36-hour fast.

The four-day festival includes the rituals of Nahay-Khay, Kharna, the main Chhath Arghya, and Usha Arghya. Devotees fast and offer prayers to the rising and setting sun, expressing gratitude for life and sustenance on Earth.