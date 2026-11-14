Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2026: Ananya Panday reacts to Tiger Shroff attack, calls safety concerns on Bollywood actors scary

She added, "In general, it will be for creating a safer environment because for me it will be so sad if I do not get to interact with the people who watched our films. That is the most rewarding thing as an actor, when someone comes up and tells you that they saw something in themselves with the character that you played. So, I am hopeful and I do not want that connection between actors and audience to go away. But I think safety for everyone is important, and not just actors.”

When Ananya was asked about the heightened security concern for actors in the wake of the attack and if it has impacted her, she said, “It is very scary and extremely unfortunate. I think it will make people a little less relaxed about safety measures for everyone involved because it is not just about the actor's safety but when there is a huge crowd it is about the crowd as well."

Actor Ananya Panday was one of the speakers on the 24th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2026, where she spoke about her career, Bollywood today and more. During her conversation with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment and Lifestyle, Hindustan Times, the recent attack on actor Tiger Shroff was mentioned.

About the attack A firing incident involving Tiger Shroff has raised serious concerns in the film industry and beyond. The incident took place around 7 pm on October 18 in Mumbai, as the Bollywood actor was leaving a football club. A video of the shooting showed the attackers opening fire at his car from close range. Tiger escaped without injuries, but his driver and a bystander were reportedly hurt in the incident.

The shooting has since drawn attention to concerns over the actor’s safety, with the incident prompting questions about the circumstances surrounding the attack and the people responsible. Tiger's team has issued a strong warning against the spread of fake news and AI-generated content falsely linked to the actor. In a statement, the team clarified that Tiger has not made any public comments or released videos about a recent incident, and warned that those responsible for spreading misleading content could face legal action.

Meanwhile, a special court under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has extended the police custody of Phool Singh and four other accused in the firing case involving actor Tiger Shroff till November 16.