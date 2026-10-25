Rohit Shetty refers to firing incidents involving him, Tiger Shroff; scolds Bigg Boss 20 contestants for ‘trying to be gangsters’

“Yahan humare ghar par goliyan chal rahi hain, tum kya gangster banke ghoom rahe ho? (There are firings happening at our houses. Why are you roaming around pretending to be gangsters)” Rohit said.

On the latest episode of Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 20, Rohit replaced regular host Salman Khan for the hosting duties. There, he pulled up contestants Scout OP, Asif and Yung DSA for repeatedly targeting Qazi Touqeer as a group.

The last two years have seen several firing incidents targeting major celebrities from the Hindi film industry, including Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty and, most recently, Tiger Shroff . Rohit, who has never spoken publicly about the attack at his home, indirectly addressed it during his recent appearance on Bigg Boss 20.

The attacks against Bollywood celebs On February 1, at least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Rohit Shetty’s residential building in Mumbai in the early hours of the day. No injuries were reported, and Mumbai Police later arrested several accused in connection with the incident. Bigg Boss 20 host Salman Khan also saw assailants fire at his Bandra apartment last year. The actor has received several threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Recently, Tiger Shroff was also targeted in a firing incident. According to Mumbai Police, the firing took place at around 7 pm on October 18 in the Juhu area when Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club. The accused allegedly opened fire at the actor’s car. Two people, including the actor's driver, were injured but Tiger escaped unhurt.

The investigation into attack against Tiger Shroff The police investigation into the Tiger Shroff firing case has revealed that the hotel room in Andheri, where the three key accused allegedly stayed, has been sealed by the authorities.

As per sources, the Mumbai Crime Branch is also investigating allegations that the shooters practised firing at an unknown place before the incident. Investigators are also expected to recreate the crime scene with all three accused as part of the ongoing probe.

Earlier, four accused arrested in connection with the firing on the actor were produced before Mumbai’s Esplanade Court (Killa Court) on Thurday. Anil Pandit has been named as an absconding accused in the case, according to the police remand application submitted before the court.

(With ANI inputs)