Rohit Shetty refers to firing incidents involving him, Tiger Shroff; scolds Bigg Boss 20 contestants for ‘trying to be gangsters’
Rohit Shetty has never publicly spoken about the February shooting incident at his Juhu residence in Mumbai, where five rounds were fired.
The last two years have seen several firing incidents targeting major celebrities from the Hindi film industry, including Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty and, most recently, Tiger Shroff. Rohit, who has never spoken publicly about the attack at his home, indirectly addressed it during his recent appearance on Bigg Boss 20.
Rohit Shetty addresses firing incidents
On the latest episode of Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 20, Rohit replaced regular host Salman Khan for the hosting duties. There, he pulled up contestants Scout OP, Asif and Yung DSA for repeatedly targeting Qazi Touqeer as a group.
Drawing a parallel with real-life firing incidents involving film personalities, Rohit questioned the contestants’ attempts to portray themselves as gangsters inside the house.
“Yahan humare ghar par goliyan chal rahi hain, tum kya gangster banke ghoom rahe ho? (There are firings happening at our houses. Why are you roaming around pretending to be gangsters)” Rohit said.
The attacks against Bollywood celebs
On February 1, at least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Rohit Shetty’s residential building in Mumbai in the early hours of the day. No injuries were reported, and Mumbai Police later arrested several accused in connection with the incident. Bigg Boss 20 host Salman Khan also saw assailants fire at his Bandra apartment last year. The actor has received several threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
Recently, Tiger Shroff was also targeted in a firing incident. According to Mumbai Police, the firing took place at around 7 pm on October 18 in the Juhu area when Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club. The accused allegedly opened fire at the actor’s car. Two people, including the actor's driver, were injured but Tiger escaped unhurt.
The investigation into attack against Tiger Shroff
The police investigation into the Tiger Shroff firing case has revealed that the hotel room in Andheri, where the three key accused allegedly stayed, has been sealed by the authorities.
As per sources, the Mumbai Crime Branch is also investigating allegations that the shooters practised firing at an unknown place before the incident. Investigators are also expected to recreate the crime scene with all three accused as part of the ongoing probe.
Earlier, four accused arrested in connection with the firing on the actor were produced before Mumbai’s Esplanade Court (Killa Court) on Thurday. Anil Pandit has been named as an absconding accused in the case, according to the police remand application submitted before the court.
(With ANI inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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