Veteran Telugu actor Giri Babu dies at 83; Chiranjeevi, Anil Ravipudi pay tribute
Giri Babu appeared in over 600 films in five decades-long career as an actor.
Veteran Telugu actor Giri Babu, who entertained audiences with several memorable roles over decades, has died on Saturday. He was 83. His death has left the Telugu film industry mourning the loss of an actor, with Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi penning their tribute to him on X.
Born on June 8, 1943, in Ravinuthala village of Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district, Giri Babu made his acting debut with the 1973 film Jagame Maya. He initially appeared in negative roles before going on to play a variety of characters, including heroes and character artists.
Chiranjeevi pens note
Chiranjeevi wrote, "The news that the renowned actor Giribabu is no more has left me shocked. Through his distinctive acting and unique style, Giribabu’s contributions to the Telugu film industry as an actor, producer, and director across a wide range of films will be remembered forever.
His passing is an irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry. Praying to God to grant peace to his sacred soul... I extend my deepest condolences to his family members and fans. Om Shanti."
Director Anil Ravipudi wrote, "Giribabu garu was an artist of remarkable versatility whose contributions as an actor, producer and director enriched our film industry in many ways. His unique style and memorable performances will forever remain in the hearts of cinema lovers.
May God give strength to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.
Praying for the peace of his soul. Om Shanti."
CM of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, took to X and said, “The passing of veteran actor, director and producer Giribabu is deeply saddening. Born into an ordinary farming family in Prakasam district, Giribabu acted in over 600 films over five decades... delighting audiences as a villain, comedian and character artist. I pray for peace for Giribabu’s soul. I extend my deepest condolences to his family members.”
About his career
Apart from acting, Giri Babu also worked as a producer and director. He produced films such as 'Simha Garjana,' 'Merupudadi' and 'Indrajith.' As a director, he was associated with films including 'Ranarangam,' 'Indrajith' and 'Nee Sukhame Ne Korukunna.'
His last screen appearance was in the 2023 Telugu film Anni Manchi Sakunamule.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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