Veteran Telugu actor Giri Babu dies at 83; Chiranjeevi, Anil Ravipudi pay tribute

Veteran Telugu actor Giri Babu, who entertained audiences with several memorable roles over decades, has died on Saturday. He was 83. His death has left the Telugu film industry mourning the loss of an actor, with Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi penning their tribute to him on X. Giri Babu's death came as a shock to several actors.

Born on June 8, 1943, in Ravinuthala village of Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district, Giri Babu made his acting debut with the 1973 film Jagame Maya. He initially appeared in negative roles before going on to play a variety of characters, including heroes and character artists.

Chiranjeevi pens note Chiranjeevi wrote, "The news that the renowned actor Giribabu is no more has left me shocked. Through his distinctive acting and unique style, Giribabu’s contributions to the Telugu film industry as an actor, producer, and director across a wide range of films will be remembered forever.

His passing is an irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry. Praying to God to grant peace to his sacred soul... I extend my deepest condolences to his family members and fans. Om Shanti."