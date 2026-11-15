ICC releases qualifying formats for four big events in next two years, including LA 2028

The International Cricket Council (ICC) board met in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday and announced the dates for several of its big events up to the year 2035. The board also detailed the qualifying formats for the 2027 men’s World Cup, the 2028 LA Olympics and the men’s and women’s T20 World Cup in 2028. Jay Shah, chairman of ICC. (AFP)

The 2027 men's ODI World Cup will be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from October 02-November 21.

“The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2027, scheduled for February to March 2027, will feature 10 teams and 23 matches. The tournament will comprise two groups of five, followed by semi-finals and a final, with the top four teams qualifying for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027. The winner will progress directly to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 Group Stage, while the three remaining teams will compete in the Super Series to determine the final Group Stage spot,” the ICC release said.

The qualifiers for the men’s T20 World Cup will be played in the first quarter of 2028. The 20-team tournament proper, to be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, will be played from October 12 to November 12.

“The 16-team Global Qualifier will feature a total of 31 matches, with four groups of four competing across the Group Stage, Quarter-finals, Semifinals and Final. A total of eight teams will qualify directly to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2028 from the tournament. The highest-placed team from each region will qualify, subject to minimum performance criteria, with the remaining places going to the next highest-placed teams overall.”

As far as the 2028 women’s T20 World Cup (from September 07 to October 1) is concerned, 10 teams, including India and hosts Pakistan, have already qualified. The remaining two teams will be “determined through the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2028, which will feature 10 teams.”

The qualifiers for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will take place in the USA (men’s) and Bangladesh (women’s) in February-March of the same year. The cricket event at the Games will be held between July 12 and July 29, and will kick off with the women’s competition.

“Host nations and dates have been confirmed for the final qualification events for the Olympic Games at LA28. The ICC Men's Qualifier for LA28 will take place from 5-13 February 2028 in the USA, prior to the ICC Women’s Qualifier, which will run from 26 February to 5 March 2028 in Bangladesh. The events constitute the final stage of the qualification pathway for cricket's return to the Olympic programme at LA28. They will each feature eight teams - spread across two groups of four - and 13 matches. Each team will play the other teams in their group once, with the group winners progressing to the final. The winners of the final will secure the final qualification berth for the LA28 Olympic Games,” the release added.