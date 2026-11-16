New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday said it has deployed around 3,000 personnel and stepped up security arrangements at the Bharat Mandapam hosting the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF). With IITF underway, police step up vigil at Bharat Mandapam

The arrangements have been coordinated with the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), which has around 800 security guards, as well as the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

“We have deployed approximately 3,000 personnel specifically for the trade fair. We have also coordinated with the ITPO security team and CISF to ensure robust security and a smooth experience for visitors,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, Manjit Seron.

The fair will open to the general public from November 19, following which police expect a substantial increase in footfall.

Around 1,500 cameras have been installed across the venue, including an AI-based facial recognition system at all entry points. “The facial recognition system is being monitored round the clock,” Seron added.

E-rickshaws and shuttle services have been arranged for visitors, while parking facilities are available inside the premises and at designated outdoor locations.

Police said multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place to prevent inconvenience and ensure visitors’ safety during the fair.