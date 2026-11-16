From Pat Cummins to David Warner, the various accounts of what happened as the sandpapergate row reignites

The Sandpapergate (ball-tampering scandal) that rocked Australian cricket in 2018 seemed like a thing of the past. But here we are in 2026, and the saga continues to explode, with each new day bringing a new version of the story. The fallout from the sandpapergate continues. (Reuters/PTI/AFP)

Eight years after the incident, it took Usman Khawaja's autobiography ‘Sabr’ for the scandal to reignite. The former Australian opener, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, claimed that the entire team knew about the use of sandpaper in the 2018 Test match against South Africa in Cape Town.

David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft took the fall on behalf of the whole team, according to Khawaja.

Also Read: Sandpapergate: Looking back at 2018 ball-tampering scandal and how Usman Khawaja stirred the hornet’s nest “It was all of us. Not the batters, not the bowlers, not the staff. All of us," Khawaja wrote in his book.

Back in 2018, Warner and Smith, the team's vice-captain and captain respectively at the time, were banned for 12 months and stripped of their leadership positions. Smith eventually became the vice-captain once he came back, but Warner had been banned from holding a leadership position again.

Bancroft was banned for nine months and hasn't been able to make it into international cricket since.

Khawaja's allegations have since been denied by current Australia captain Pat Cummins, but over the past few weeks, several players and coaches across the sport have given their take on the matter.

Here's what they have had to say: Darren Lehmann Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann, who was in charge of the team for the 2018 tour, denied Khawaja's claims.

“I don't think everyone would ‌have known. ⁠You do know ball tampering is going on because it's been happening for 150 years. It's just how it's being done, and how would you know to that extent? That's an individual case-by-case, to be fair,” Lehmann told ABC Sport.

David Warner The former Australian opening batter supported Khawaja, saying the latter was “100 per cent accurate” in his recollection of the matter.

“It's been eight years since I've spoken on this subject. Uzzie, I throw my full support behind you. I thank you for everything you've done. It's 100 per cent accurate what you've said. Now everyone knows the ​truth; it's out there,” he said in a video shared on Instagram.

In another Instagram post, he questioned Cricket Australia's 2018 investigation, calling it a “cover-up”. He added that he wasn't provided with any evidence that the bowlers had been questioned, which forced him to make certain decisions.

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg Despite rising public pressure, Todd Greenberg said the cricket body is satisfied with the conclusions reached in 2018 and sees no reason to reopen the case.

"We don't see any compelling reason to open the investigation or revisit this again," Greenberg told SEN Radio.

Pat Cummins Australia's Test and ODI captain Cummins lashed out at Khawaja for his allegations, calling them “nonsense.” He further added that the former opener remains his friend, but added that “friends don't play around with each other's lives and reputations.”

“When he says we all knew, if by that he means we knew sandpaper was going out on the field, he's 100 percent wrong. I said that consistently for the last eight years. I did not know that was happening. But I think Usman actually says things that are far more serious than that,” Cummins told reporters in a 68-minute-long press conference.

Michael Vaughan The former England captain said that it was no surprise to read Khawaja's claims. He also pressed the need to move on from the saga that happened eight years ago.

“So we finally now know the most hidden secret in the game, all the Aussie team knew about the sandpaper, 8 yrs later it all comes out … no s**t Sherlock … now can we just move on,” Vaughan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Stuart Broad The former England pacer, who was involved in several battles with Australia in Ashes Tests, said one should move on, as the incident happened several years ago.

“This was eight years ago, why now? I have little energy to deep-dive into what happened eight years ago. I'm happy with Cricket Australia not wanting to re-open the investigation,” Broad said on the ‘For the Love of Cricket’ podcast.

Mitchell Starc Starc has also stood by the position he and the other bowlers adopted in 2021, saying the bowling group didn't know that the sandpaper was being taken out on the field.

"I won't speak on behalf of the bowlers, but where I stand, my opinion hasn't changed. My recollection hasn't changed from what we said in 2021," Starc told reporters.

Graeme Hick Australia's batting coach from 2016 to 2020 rejected all the claims made by Khawaja, calling the latter's implication “absolutely false”.

He further insisted that he had no knowledge of discussions surrounding ball-tampering in either Port Elizabeth or Cape Town.

"To me, what Khawaja is implying... is absolutely false. In regard to any discussions around the ⁠ball-tampering in ​Port Elizabeth or Cape Town that took place, I will say in true honesty that ​I did not hear or know anything," Hick told Nine Media.

Michael Clarke The 2015 World Cup-winning captain said that there was a need to reopen the investigation as everyone wants the truth to come out.

"They can't trust what's real. They don't know the truth until this gets reopened and the truth comes out," Clarke told 2DayFM.

“We had the chance in 2018. The truth didn't come out. We had the chance in 2021 when [Bancroft] made those comments. The truth didn't come out,” he added.

Matthew Hayden The legendary Australian opener questioned Khawaja's motives, saying the latter was a lot about “me and myself” in his recollection of the Sandpapergate.

“A lot of Usman, if you play his Instagram back, there's a lot of ‘me’, 'I'. It's nothing like ‘us,’” Hayden said in a video posted by Love of Cricket on Instagram.

“And Usman, in my opinion, is not going to tell a great story; it’s a story that will be read and not revered, and sadly for a man that averaged 42 in Test cricket and won a lot of trophies, this will be the moment that defines him, and sadly that’s something he will have to live with.”

Wasim Akram The former Pakistan pacer reacted to Cummins' press conference, saying the bowlers would normally know whenever a foreign substance is used on the ball. He added that the sandpaper marks are completely different.

"It’s my opinion, and it can be right or wrong, but as a bowler, when the cricket ball comes in my hand, either it’s the fifth over, either it’s in the 10th over, either it’s in the 50th over – the old ball – where you look after the ball, you shine the one side if it’s a dry day, a dry square, you one-bounce throw, you get it scratched a bit, but the sandpaper scratch is totally different than the one-bounce scratch," Akram said in a video on X.

Justin Langer The former Australian opener, who took over as head coach after Lehmann stepped down, backed Cummins, saying the team needs to move forward.

“I think he (Cummins) did what he had to do. Strong leaders, they stand up... the captain stood up, and Mitch Marsh stood up yesterday. We have to draw a line in the sand somewhere... whether the press conference today is going to help that or hinder it, time will tell,” Langer told SEN.

Chadd Sayers The former Australian pacer, who was the 12th man on the 2018 tour, backed up Khawaja's claims, saying the entire team knew about the ball-tampering plot.

"I'm comfortable sitting here right now and where I stand on the situation that I believe that everyone on that side knew what was going on and what was being used,” he told SEN Cricket.

"In Port Elizabeth, so as it's known now, it was used in two Test matches, and there were discussions in the change rooms of how we were going to get the ball to reverse and what was going to be used.

Cam Bancroft stepped in and said he would. I think we all know David Warner was seen as being the bad boy of the Australian cricket side at that stage, and cameras were always going to be on him, so he was not going to take part in it. The plan was that Cameron Bancroft was going to take that out."

Mitchell Marsh Ahead of the ODI series against England, Australia's stand-in captain Mitchell Marsh was grilled by the media on the matter. The all-rounder, who was a part of the squad during 2018, added that he doesn't want to comment on the matter as he has moved on.

"There's obviously been a lot of noise around this week. I respect that certain people have chosen to tell their stories, but I'm not here to share mine today," Marsh told reporters.