CBI probe into Ajit Pawar plane crash to begin only after AAIB report is in next Jan: CM

MUMBAI: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday told the legislative assembly that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) was expected to submit its final report on the Baramati plane crash, which killed Ajit Pawar and five others, by January 2027. He added that the CBI had conveyed that it could take over the investigation only after the AAIB completed its technical investigation and submitted its final report. On January 28, Ajit Pawar died after a Learjet 45 aircraft owned by VSR Ventures crashed in Baramati (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Fadnavis was responding to opposition legislators who raised doubts about Pawar’s death and the circumstances surrounding the plane crash that took place on January 28. Responding to questions on the delay in the CBI probe, Fadnavis said that both the state CID and the AAIB were currently investigating different aspects of the case, but further progress hinged on the AAIB’s findings.

“Both the CID investigation and any possible CBI probe are awaiting the AAIB’s findings because its report will establish the technical facts surrounding the crash,” he said. “Before anyone can be named as an accused or charges can be framed, it is necessary to establish who is responsible for the crash. That determination cannot be made without the AAIB’s final report. Even to initiate action against the owner of VSR Ventures, we need its findings. Both the state government and the central government are pursuing the matter diligently.”

Fadnavis added that air crash investigations normally took three to four years. “However, considering the seriousness of this case, the central government has expedited the process by engaging experts from foreign countries, including a specialised agency from the United States,” he said. “I am confident that the report will be available before the first death anniversary of Ajit Pawar.”

According to Fadnavis, the CID has secured all available footage related to the crash and recorded witness statements. However, the AAIB report remains the most important piece of the investigation. “This is why I have personally been reviewing its progress,” he said. “The authorities informed me that the downloading of all data from the aircraft’s equipment has been completed and the reconstruction of data, wherever required, has also been successfully completed. A preliminary report has already been submitted.”

The CM said that the CID had examined several aspects of the case, including allegations surrounding the late pilot, Captain Sumit Kapoor. “Since questions were raised about Kapoor, investigators scrutinised his bank accounts, insurance policies and share market investments. However, nothing suspicious was found,” he said.

On January 28, Pawar died after a Learjet 45 aircraft owned by VSR Ventures crashed in Baramati. Pawar’s nephew and NCP (SP) MLA Rohit has made serious allegations against the company and also raised suspicions about the role of the pilot, who also perished in the crash.