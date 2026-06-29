Training aircraft crashes near road in UP's Kasganj, trainee pilot injured; DGCA orders probe

A training aircraft crash landed at a roadside in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, injuring the trainee pilot flying the plane. A Cessna aircraft crashed in Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. (Hindustan Times)

The aircraft, a Cessna 152, crash landed in a field near an under construction highway in Kasganj.

According to local witnesses, the aircraft fell on overhead wires before crash landing alongside the road.

The trainee pilot was the only person on board the aircraft. She is reported to be safe and admitted to the district hospital. The plane belonged to Chetak Aviation Academy, based in Aligarh.

The DGCA, in a statement, said that trainee pilot was engaged in solo flying when the Cessna crash landed. The aviation body said it is probing the incident, adding that the pilot is reported to be safe.