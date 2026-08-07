PM Modi, new education minister Pralhad Joshi to attend IIT-Delhi convocation today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 57th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Saturday as the chief guest, along with Union education minister Pralhad Joshi, according to the institute. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union education minister Pralhad Joshi will attend IIT Delhi's 57th convocation on Saturday as chief guest and address 3,036 graduating students. (PTI)

Addressing a press conference on Friday, IIT-Delhi director Rangan Banerjee said the PM will address 3,036 graduating students and present the institute’s honours, including the President’s Gold Medal, Director’s Gold Medal, Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal, and Perfect Ten Gold Medals.

The PM will also remotely inaugurate Param Pragya, an AI-powered high-performance supercomputing facility established at the institute’s Sonipat campus.

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From consumer affairs to education Joshi and NITI Aayog member Abhay Karanikar will attend as guests of honour.

Joshi, who previously served as the Union minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution, and new and renewable energy, recently succeeded Dharmendra Pradhan as education minister. Pradhan resigned following month-long protests at Jantar Mantar led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

A veteran in national politics, Joshi was first elected to the 14th Lok Sabha in 2004 and has since retained the Dharwad-Hubballi seat in every subsequent general election, including 2024. He first joined the Union Cabinet in 2019 as minister for parliamentary affairs, coal, and mines.

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IIT Delhi plans campus rebuild by 2035 Banerjee added that the university will soon announce a plan to rebuild the entire campus by 2035. Of the students graduating on Saturday, approximately 27% are women, IIT-Delhi officials said.

Meanwhile, IIT Delhi has also signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 18 National Institutes of Technology (NITs). “Through this collaboration, students and faculty members of participating institutions will benefit from expanded opportunities for academic exchange, joint research, shared access to research infrastructure, and collaborative supervision of projects,” the university said in a statement.

Also read: IIT Delhi signs MoU with 18 NITs for student exchange and higher studies opportunities

₹ 600 crore in R&D, consultancy projects University officials stated that sponsored R&D and consultancy projects worth approximately ₹600 crore were undertaken during the 2025-26 financial year. During this period, the institute filed 196 patents, closed 26 licensing deals, and incubated 26 startups. Additionally, a placement mentorship programme was launched to provide final-year students with one-on-one guidance from those who have already secured roles.

The intake of international students rose to 62 in the 2025-26 academic year, up from 43 the previous year. “A total of 88 active international MoUs from 30 countries are paving the way for research and academic collaboration. IIT Delhi has started three international programmes in 2026,” the university statement added.