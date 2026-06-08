The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi has collaborated with 18 National Institutes of Technology (NITs) across the country. The initiative aims to create a robust ecosystem for academic excellence, innovation, research collaboration, and talent development in alignment with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. IIT Delhi signs MoU with 18 NITs for student exchange and higher studies opportunities

The 18 NITs collaborated with IIT Delhi include NIT Sikkim, NIT Meghalaya, NIT Silchar, NIT Jamshedpur, NIT Rourkela, NIT Raipur, VNIT Nagpur, SVNIT Surat, MNIT Jaipur, MANIT Bhopal, MNNIT Allahabad, NIT Kurukshetra, NIT Srinagar, NIT Tiruchirappalli, NIT Calicut, NIT Surathkal, NIT Warangal, and NIT Jalandhar.

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The MoU was signed in the presence of Saumya Gupta, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, Government of India (joined virtually); NIT Directors; Director of IIT Delhi, Prof. Rangan Banerjee; and several other senior functionaries of the Institute.

As per a press statement issued by IIT Delhi, through this collaboration, NIT students can pursue advanced studies at IIT Delhi. Eligible undergraduate students will be able to spend their final year at IIT Delhi as Special Exchange Students, undertaking advanced coursework, research projects, and academic activities under the guidance of IIT Delhi faculty members. Similarly, postgraduate students from partner NITs will have opportunities for research immersion and academic engagement at IIT Delhi.

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This initiative also introduces an early admission scheme for NIT students to be considered for admission to M.Tech., MS (Research), and PhD programmes at IIT Delhi without the requirement of qualifying through GATE or other national-level examinations, subject to prescribed academic and research performance criteria.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, emphasised that the initiative reflects a shift from institution-centric growth towards a collaborative national model of higher education, as read in the press statement.

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“The partnership between IIT Delhi and NITs embodies the spirit of NEP 2020 and contributes to building a more interconnected and globally competitive higher education system. Through this initiative, we are creating a collaborative ecosystem to expand educational and research opportunities for students and faculty across the country", said IIT Delhi director.