 State Education Minister Praful Pansheriya launches Shikha Reform | Education - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

State Education Minister Praful Pansheriya launches Shikha Reform

PTI |
Mar 21, 2024 02:16 PM IST

State Education Minister Praful Pansheriya launches Shikha Reform

Surat [India], : In a significant move towards modernizing education, Gujarat's Minister of State for Education, Praful Pansheriya, launched the online learning platform, Shiksha Reform, in Surat on Monday. Noted educationist Deepak Rajguru, as well as trustees and principals of prominent schools, graced the launching ceremony at The Amore Hotel. Also present were Kimmo Nikkanen of Finland’s Kajaani University of Applied Sciences and educationist Antti Isovita. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Praful Pansheriya emphasized the importance of embracing technology in education. “The world is fast moving towards technology and it is critical to enhance digital skills,” he said. Shiksha Reform is a collaborative effort with Microsoft and a leading Finnish university and is poised to deliver high-quality courses. With experienced and highly qualified teachers, the platform aims to revolutionize education, particularly in technology. Shikha Reform’s Co-founders Rajiv Soni and Paresh Chalodiya, said that the platform is offering short-term courses in cutting-edge fields like artificial intelligence and cyber security in association with Microsoft and the Finnish university. Students can study various courses on the online learning platform by paying a nominal fee. Shiksha Reform’s partners Ankur Patel and Umesh Bardoliwala said a unique differentiator of their platform is the course European Credits for students, which will be useful for students eyeing educational opportunities in Finland and Europe. Shiksha Reform equips students with vital technological skills, giving a boost to their careers. The platform’s Skills for Jobs program offers learning paths to students, technology professionals, and others interested in enhancing their tech skills. Shiksha Reform’s courses are prepared by leading corporations and universities and have state-of-the-art study material. Moreover, students can access their courses forever, without any time or other constraints. Students are trained by highly qualified and industry-experienced mentors informed Hatim Fathulla - Chief Strategy Officer . .

HT Image
HT Image

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / education news / State Education Minister Praful Pansheriya launches Shikha Reform
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On