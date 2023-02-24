Leftover Roti recipes: 7 mouth-watering fast foods to make with your humble chapati

A balanced meal cannot be complete without roti-sabzi. When you are eating this nutritious meal every day, you will not only feel full for a longer time but also high on energy. On the other hand, deep fried junk food made of maida (all-purpose flour) or that with excess sugar can leave you low on energy and offers zero nourishment. Roti on the other hand is a good source of complex carbohydrates, fibre, and B vitamins. Sabzi which is made of any seasonal vegetable is a storehouse of vitamin, potassium, magnesium, fibre, protein and many other antioxidants. However, it is normal to have junk food cravings from time to time. So instead of going for things like chhole bhature and maida noodles, one can try recipes made of healthy ingredients. If you do not have anything in the kitchen, but some leftover rotis, here are 7 interesting recipes suggested by a nutritionist you can try. (Also read: 5 delicious recipes you can make with leftover rice)

"Chapattis are predominantly used in Indian cooking. Without chapattis, any Indian meal may sound incomplete. But chapattis serve a lot more than their basic purpose. rotis can be used to make some of the very delicious and scrumptious recipes. There might be many instances where we are left with 1 or 2 extra chapattis. Even those chapattis can be used to prepare several lip-smacking snacks. The food products made from chapattis lends fibre and protein along with an array of other key nutrients. This can also be opted by individuals on a weight loss diet as whole wheat is rich in fibre and many other essential nutrients. So now it’s time for you to realise the full potential of these chapattis," Manpreet Kaur Paul, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Faridabad told HT Digital.

Here are some amazing recipes suggested by Paul that can be made with leftover rotis in some mouth-watering preparations.

1. Roti Churma Laddoo

Ingredients:

• Chapatti- 3

• Jaggery powder- ¼ cup

• Elaichi powder- ½ tsp

• Almonds, pistachio, walnuts- a few (finely chopped)

• Desi ghee- 2 tbsp

Method:

• For the chapattis, toast them on the tawa on a medium flame till it is crisp. Remove and set aside and allow them to cool down.

• Break these chapattis into small pieces and add it to the blender. Pulse for a few minutes so that it is crushed properly and resembles coarse breadcrumbs.

• Now add jaggery powder to it and mix thoroughly.

• Take this mixture in a bowl, add elaichi powder, desi ghee and all the nuts and mix thoroughly.

• Take a small portion of this mixture and shape it in the form of laddoos.

• Arrange it in a bowl and your power packed churma laddoos are ready to be served.

2. Noodle Doodle Twist

Ingredients:

• Chapatti- 4

• Garlic- 3 cloves

• Ginger- 1 inch

• Onion-1 (thin sliced)

• Tricoloured bell peppers- ½ cup

• Salt- According to taste

• Tomato ketchup- 2 tbsp

• Oil- 2 tsp

• Green chilli- 1

Method:

• Firstly, take the chapattis, roll them and cut them into thin strips. Separate the chapatti strips and keep aside.

• Now in a pan, heat the oil and sauté ginger, garlic, green chilli, onion and the coloured bell peppers. Sauté the veggies till they become golden brown in colour.

• Now add salt, tomato ketchup and mix well and finally add the chapatti strips and toss them well.

• Your chapatti noodles are ready to be served hot.

3. Choco Fudge Mithai

Ingredients:

• Chapatti- 4-5 (crushed in a blender)

• Milk- 2 cups

• Sugar- 3 tbsp

• Chocolate syrup - 2tsp

• Desiccated coconut- 3 tsp

• Khoya- 30gm

• Desi Ghee-2 tsp

Method:

• Add ghee in a pan. Then add the crushed chapattis and sauté till all the moisture evaporates

• Add milk and powdered sugar to it and mix well.

• In the next step, add chocolate syrup and desiccated coconut. Sauté for a few minutes. In addition, add the grated khoya. Let this mixture cook on medium flame till the mixture becomes thick and lumpy and comes together as a mass.

• Now, transfer this mixture in a greased, flat bowl. Pat the mixture and allow it to cool and set at room temperature.

• When this mixture is cooled and becomes hard, cut it into desired shapes and the fudgy choco mithai is ready to be served.

4. Crispy Chapatti Crackers

Ingredients:

• Roti - 4

• Oregano + chilli flakes- 1 tsp

• Black salt- 1/4th tsp

• Chaat masala- 1/4th tsp

• Olive oil- 3 tbsp

Method:

• Preheat the oven at 180 degree Celsius

• By the time the oven is getting heated, cut the chapattis into triangular shapes

• In a bowl, add olive oil, oregano, chilli flakes, black salt and chaat masala and mix them well. Now, add the chapatti pieces in this bowl so that they are well coated in the seasoning

• Place them in a baking tray and bake them for around 8-10 minutes in the preheated oven

• Let them cool down and the crispy crackers are ready to be served

5. Vaghareli Rotli

Ingredients:

• Rotis- 5-6

• Ginger garlic paste- 1tsp

• Mustard seeds- 1/4th tsp

• Cumin seeds- ½ tsp

• Curry leaves- 1 sprig

• Yogurt- ½ cup

• Hing- a pinch

• Turmeric powder- a pinch

• Salt- according to taste

• Water- 1 cup

• Oil- 2 tbsp

Method:

• Heat oil in a pan and add mustard and cumin seeds to it until you hear the crackling sound.

• Add hing, turmeric powder, curry leaves and ginger garlic paste. Sauté for a minute.

• Add water, salt and bring this to it. Finally add the leftover rotis to it. Cover the pan with a lid, cook the rotis till the water is completely evaporated.

• Now add yoghurt and stir and cook for another 2-3 minutes.

• Vaghareli Rotli is now ready to be served as a light lunch or an evening snack.

6. Roti Rabri

Ingredients:

• Chapatti - 3

• Milk- 2 cups

• Milk powder- ½ cup

• Cinnamon powder - ½ tsp

• Jaggery powder - 2tbsp

• Raisins, almonds- a few (finely chopped)

Method:

• Crumble the chapattis and keep them aside.

• Heat milk in a bottom vessel and let it boil. After the milk starts to boil, simmer the flame and add the crumbled chapattis to it.

• Cook till the chapatti is soaked well and the mixture starts to thicken.

• To this, add condensed milk and jaggery powder and mix well. Cook till the consistency is like a rabri.

• Turn off the flame and cinnamon powder to it and mix well.

• Transfer this to a serving bowl and garnish with raisins and almonds.

• Serve warm.

7. Healthy Roti Pizza

Ingredients:

• Chapatti - 1

• Pizza sauce- 2 tsp

• Capsicum - a few slices

• Onion- a few petals

• Mixed herbs- 1/4 tsp

• Thin paneer slices- 4-5

• Salt- according to taste

• Butter- ½ tsp

• Pizza cheese- for garnishing

Method:

• On a heated tawa, add ½ tsp butter and slightly warm the chapatti.

• Remove the chapatti from flame and spread pizza sauce on the chapatti.

• Top the chapatti base with capsicum, onion and paneer slices.

• Now spread pizza cheese on it and sprinkle the mixed herbs on it.

• Now, place the chapatti pizza on the heated tawa again and cover and simmer till the cheese melts.

• Finally, cut slices of the chapatti pizza and serve hot.

