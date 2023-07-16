Karnal rice mill worker dies another critical after inhaling toxic fumes

A 27-year-old worker of a private rice mill died and another was hospitalised after they allegedly inhaled poisonous fumes from a safety tank of the mill in Gheer village of Karnal. A 27-year-old worker of a private rice mill died and another was hospitalised after they allegedly inhaled poisonous fumes from a safety tank of the mill in Gheer village of Karnal. (HT File)

Police said the deceased has been identified as Nazim, a resident of Wazidpur village in Uttar Pradesh, who worked as a mechanic. The worker who has been hospitalised is Shiv Bhajan of Karnal.

Family members of the deceased alleged the incident took place on Saturday evening when the officials of the mill sent Nazim into the 20-feet tank to check the elevator, but he fell unconscious after inhaling toxic fumes and could not come out. After he failed to come out, Shiv Bhajan went into the tank to take him out but he also fell unconscious. Later, they were taken out with the help of labourers and rushed to the hospital. Doctors declared Nazim dead and admitted Shiv Bhajan, police said.

Investigation officer Balraj Singh said a case has been registered against the owner of the concerned rice mill under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. The body has been handed over to family members after post-mortem examination.

