Scarlet review: 5 dishes to try at new cafe in Mani Square, Kolkata

As we walked through the doors of Scarlet, the first thing that struck the mind was the happy buzz that filled the space. The smooth curves on the wood-panelled floor guided the movement as we were led to a corner table from where the entire restaurant opened up to our view. Scarlet has opened its third outlet at Mani Square Mall in Kolkata.

Also Read | Inside Air India’s flagship first-class lounge at Delhi Airport: Gourmet food, luxurious showers and comfy beds

Situated on the third floor of the Mani Square Mall in Kolkata, this is the third outlet of the cafe. The seating area was designed organically around an artisanal tree with red plumage that served as the centrepiece of the cafe. Chairs and booths were lit up by the natural light that filtered through the glass walls as well as the warm lights hanging from the ceilings within ovoid cages of rattan weaves.

Surrounded by greenery, it felt that the Mediterranean tones and tropical modernism that the cafe claimed to be inspired by were well brought out. But as with any restaurant, the food was the real test. And Scarlet did well in it. Here are the top five dishes we tried at the place.