Inside Air India’s flagship first-class lounge at Delhi Airport: Gourmet food, luxurious showers and comfy beds

For a very long time, the condition of the Maharaja of Air India was similar to that of the other maharajas in independent India: it was the general opinion that all of them had seen better days. However, it seems that that is no longer the case for the airline. On May 8, a digital content creator and travel influencer who goes by the name of Lounge Guru, took to Instagram and shared a peek into the amazing first-class lounge of Air India at the Delhi Airport. The first-class lounge of Air India at Delhi Airport has top-tier amenities, shares travel influencer. (@lounge.guru/Instagram)

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“I just checked out the brand new flagship Air India Maharaja Lounge at Delhi Airport (DEL) Terminal 3, and the transformation is wild. They’ve split the space into two completely separate wings: Business Class on one side, and an ultra-exclusive First Class area on the other,” he wrote in the caption.

Walking through the large glass doors of the Maharaja Lounge, he first came across an expansive reception area, through which he was led to the central arena. It had four distinct areas, and the Lounge Guru covered them all.