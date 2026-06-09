Raveena Tandon takes a ride on Vande Bharat Express, praises India’s modern railway transformation

Raveena Tandon took to Instagram on June 9, 2026, to share her experience of travelling on Vande Bharat Express and express pride in India’s railway transformation. She captioned, “AALL IN A DAYS WORK!!!!! #hanumanjichalisa Mode on!

90s popular Bollywood star Raveena Tandon , known for her phenomenal performance in Hindi films, recently took a ride on the Vande Bharat Express. She expressed her appreciation towards the new Indian railway model and infrastructure. She shared a string of images from her entire day. She also tagged the Union Railway Minister, the Ministry of Railways, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express gratitude.

Early mornings are lit! So proud of our #vandebharattrains

And living the #makeinindia🇮🇳 experience ! Just fabulous ! @ashwini.vaishnaw ji @railminindia Shri @narendramodi ji”

She documented her journey through a series of photographs that showcased her entire trip. The highlight of her trip was her experience on Vande Bharat. Raveen shared a video where she captured the ‘Made in India’ logo on the train and the locopilot’s cabin. She also shared a video where she captured the entire train standing on the platform. Raveena also captured her work moments with her work partners that she shared on Instagram.

Raveena Tandon’s praise for the modern rail service quickly caught fans’ attention, with many taking to social media to share their own experiences of travelling on Vande Bharat Express. Her remarks further fuelled the growing excitement and positive conversation around India’s expanding high-speed rail network.