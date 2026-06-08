AI gives Harry Potter a Bollywood twist: You won't believe how perfect Saif Ali Khan looks as Snape

The fan-made video also reimagined Boman Irani as Rubeus Hagrid, Sanjay Dutt as Lord Voldemort, Kangana Ranaut as Bellatrix Lestrange, Ratna Pathak Shah as Minerva McGonagall, Arjun Rampal as Sirius Black, Jackie Shroff as Mad-Eye Moody, Akshaye Khanna as Lucius Malfoy, Rajkummar Rao as Neville Longbottom, Ananya Panday as Ginny Weasley, Vidya Balan as Dolores Umbridge, and Manoj Bajpayee as Remus Lupin.

On Monday, digital creator Kronix98700 shared an AI-generated video imagining Bollywood stars as iconic characters from the Harry Potter universe. The video cast Kartik Aaryan as Harry Potter, Kriti Sanon as Hermione Granger, Varun Dhawan as Ron Weasley, Saif Ali Khan as Severus Snape, Ranbir Kapoor as Draco Malfoy, and Naseeruddin Shah as Albus Dumbledore.

What would happen if Hogwarts opened its doors to Bollywood? AI has imagined some of Hindi cinema's biggest stars stepping into the magical world of Harry Potter , creating a fascinating crossover. From Saif Ali Khan as Severus Snape to Ranbir Kapoor as Draco Malfoy, fans think the AI video offers a surprisingly convincing vision of what a Bollywood version of the wizarding saga could look like.

Harry Potter and Bollywood fans were thrilled to see the crossover. One of the fans commented, " Saif Ali Khan is looking more Snape than the real one." Another commented, "Saif is more snape than snape." Another comment read, "Saif & Kangana Spot On." Another fan wrote, "Suggest Saif Ali Khan to new HBO makers for Snape role....he is perfect .....also Kangna as Bellatrix, Arjun Rampal as sirius is also good." Another wrote, "Professor Snape ❌ Professor Saif ✔"

However, some of the fans were not very happy with Kartik as Harry, Kriti as Hermoine and Varun as Ron and wrote, "Kartik aryan as Harry is the worst choice ever !!" Another wrote, "Except for Harry and Ron, all look good."

About the Harry Potter universe The Harry Potter series is a globally acclaimed fantasy franchise created by J. K. Rowling. The story follows a young wizard, Harry Potter, as he discovers his magical heritage and attends the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Across seven books and eight blockbuster films, Harry and his friends battle dark forces led by the powerful dark wizard Lord Voldemort. The film series featured Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in lead roles, and it continues to enjoy immense popularity.

The film series, released between 2001 and 2011, became one of the highest-grossing franchises in cinema history and introduced audiences to iconic characters such as Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Albus Dumbledore and Severus Snape. Now, HBO Max has adapted it into a television series. The new Harry Potter series' first season has been wrapped and will be released this Christmas and the second season is currently in pre-production at Leavesden Studios Outside London.