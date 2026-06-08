‘Mandodari’ Kajal Aggarwal says Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana is 'something India has never witnessed before'

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is among the most eagerly awaited films of the year. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana, the epic has already generated immense excitement among audiences. In a recent interview with Variety India, actor Kajal Aggarwal, who plays Mandodari, Ravana's wife, opened up about her experience of being part of the much-anticipated project. Kajal Aggarwal shares her experience working on Ramayana.

Kajal Aggarwal talks about Ramayana When asked about her experience of working on Ramayana, Kajal shared, "The experience was so different because it's a technically superior production. It's just something India has never witnessed before. And as actors, it's pretty much the first time that we're doing something like this. It is an intrinsically Indian story and it's so close to our hearts."

About Ramayana Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Lord Parshurama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol and Lord Hanuman, Arun Govil as King Dashrath and Yash as Ravana.

The two-part mythological film is backed by Yash and Namit Malhotra under Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations. The film is billed as the most expensive Indian production ever. Reports say the combined landing cost of the two parts is as high as ₹4000 crore ($500 million), making it one of the most expensive films in the world.

In April, the teaser of the film was released, which gave a glimpse into Ranbir's avatar as Lord Rama. Apart from that, Yash's glimpse as Ravana was also shown in the teaser. However, it was criticised for its VFX, and many even believed Ranbir was a misfit for the role.

In a chat with Collider, Namit had claimed that Ramayana precedes the global epics. He said, "It is not just India; this is a production that maps any big, large-scale project in the world at this time. So it is fair to say that we are shoulder to shoulder with anything out there. That being said, whether it's Lord of the Rings or Avatar, it is important to note that Ramayana actually precedes a lot of these global IPs and global epics. It's meant to give you the same sense of scale and epic like The Lord of the Rings, but it's supposed to have the same heart and the same journey as Avatar." The first part of the film is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali 2026 and the second part will release on Diwali 2027.