Raveena Tandon makes an appeal to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after stray dog removal drive begins: ‘I sincerely hope…’

Actor Raveena Tandon has spoken up after the Punjab government began a drive to remove stray dogs from the streets and move them to shelters or euthanise them if they’re deemed dangerous. The actor made an emotional appeal to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, urging him to ensure that the verdict is interpreted and carried out with compassion, humanity and balance. On Saturday, Raveena took to Instagram to share a note addressed to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (PTI)

Raveena Tandon makes an appeal On Saturday, Raveena took to Instagram to share a note addressed to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, expressing hope that the interpretation and implementation of the verdict would continue to be handled with humanity and balance.

"Honourable CM Bhagwant Mann ji, the recent observations around the Supreme Court verdict on stray animal management have sparked important conversations across the country. While public safety is extremely important, I sincerely hope the interpretation and implementation of the verdict continues to remain humane and balanced. Compassionate solutions such as sterilisation, vaccination, proper shelters and structured rehabilitation can help protect both citizens and animals,” Raveena wrote in her note.

Raveena also said she believes Punjab has the opportunity to set an example by addressing this sensitive issue with a sense of both responsibility and compassion.

She added, “I truly believe that with the support of authorities, animal welfare organisations and experts, Punjab can set an example of handling this sensitive issue with both responsibility and kindness. How we treat the voiceless ultimately reflects who we are as a society."