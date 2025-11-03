What is the Mediterranean diet? All on Victoria Beckham’s healthy food choices

Victoria Beckham has been a style icon for millions across the world. What many may not know is that her diet is also worth emulating. The 51-year-old's food choices since her 30s have aligned with the heart-healthy Mediterranean diet, which prevents heart disease and Type 2 diabetes, reports CNBC. Although her sleep habits and exercise routines have evolved, Beckham’s diet has remained largely consistent. Here is all you should know about what the glamorous Victoria Beckham eats. Do Victoria Beckham's food preferences aligns with the Mediterranean diet? Here's what we know(Getty Images via AFP)

Victoria Beckham’s food choices align with the Mediterranean diet

In a 2006 interview, the former Spice Girls member commented about her food choices on Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Perfect Christmas Lunch’.

“I do try to be quite disciplined in the way that I eat,” Victoria, then 32, had said. She also emphasised her affinity for Japanese cuisine. “I eat really healthy, I love Japanese food, lots of fish, any sort of fish, any sort of vegetable, lots of fruit, that kind of thing,” Beckham added.

Fish, vegetables, and fruit were three core items on the former pop star’s list between 2008 and 2020, as per CNBC. As per the outlet, Beckham’s food preferences align with the heart-healthy Mediterranean diet.

Also read: I should have been dead’: Anthony Hopkins reflects on alcoholism, sobriety, and his journey to healing

Victoria Beckham does not prefer fruits

Although the fashion designer prioritised healthy food, she told Net-A-Porter that she did not like fruit. “It can make me feel quite bloated,” Victoria Beckham had said.

However, she confirmed that she continued to eat “lots of fresh fish, fresh vegetables and salads, as well as seeds and nuts”. Victoria also said that she likes to start her mornings with a green juice of vegetables, fruit and ginger.

On certain occasions, the singer says she loves to eat out with her husband, David Beckham. “I’m flexible with regards to food, as David and I are very sociable, and we like to eat out,” she said.

“My treat is a few glasses of red wine, and I also love tequila, and I do eat carbs. I have lots of avocado and really good fats, like salmon.” Victoria added.

Also read: MIT study reveals your brain ‘logs off’ even with eyes wide open when you skip sleep

How to follow the Mediterranean diet

The Best Diets of 2025 survey from US News & World Report ranked the Mediterranean diet as the top diet for 2025. It recommended the diet to anyone who wanted to “manage your weight long term and eat healthfully”.

To follow the Mediterranean diet, you are advised to eat vegetables, fruit, nuts, fish, whole grains, healthy fats, beans, and poultry. On the other hand, you must limit the intake of processed foods, red meat, and sweets.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.